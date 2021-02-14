By Jeff Fox | February 14, 2021 12:13 am

Gilbert Burns Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – W (Stahl) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Giagos) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (Oliveira) – $74,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – L (Magomedov) – $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (Sajewski) – $36,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – L (Prazeres) – $46,200 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Prazeres for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Saggo) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – W (Moret) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 226 – Jul 6/18 – L (Hooker) – $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Aubin-Mercier) – $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Davis) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Kunchenko) – $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Nelson) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/19 – W (Maia) – $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Woodley) – $228,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – L (Usman) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $1,547,200