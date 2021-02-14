Rapid Recap: Not an afternoon delight – Celtics drop to .500 in loss to Wizards

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The Celtics have been terrible in afternoon start times this season, and that trend continued today with an embarrassing road loss to the Wizards, 104-91 – a game that was not as close as the final score. The Celtics are now a .500 team, with a 13-13 record.

The Cs were flat and did virtually nothing right all day. They shot poorly (35.6%, and just 9-35 on threes) and couldn’t get stops without fouling (Wizards were 31-36 at the line). They registered 14 assists while Washington had 24.

Bradley Beal got every shot he wanted on the way to 35 points. The Celtics got 25 points each from Jaylen Brown (11-21 FGs) and Kemba Walker (9-18, including 4 threes). It was Kemba’s best offensive game this season. But Jayson Tatum was in foul trouble all day and finished with a brutal 6 points on 3-14 shooting.

This lackluster performance came against a team that at 6-17 had the worst record in the East, and whose defense allows a league-worst 120.3 points per game.

On to the Twitter recap.

Starting 5️⃣ for this afternoon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CIW63RyJ8v — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2021

Celtics haven’t won an afternoon game yet.

Sleepy C’s are here in full force — Dew (@DeWPoints17) February 14, 2021

Celtics offense starting flat in a matinee. 30 percent shooting (4-of-13). — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 14, 2021

Solid early Aaron Nesmith minutes as Brad Stevens again tinkered with rotations.

Nesmith came on with Thompson and Grant for Tatum, Theis and Ojeleye. Tatum will come back in to close the quarter when Brown and Walker sit. https://t.co/mYWXIZkpGn — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 14, 2021

Solid contest by Nesmith chasing around Bertans there — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 14, 2021

Good news.

Kemba Walker has looked pretty sharp on offense amid today's sluggish start. He's done a nice job finishing inside, something he has struggled with since he returned. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 14, 2021

After 12 minutes…

Wizards lead 29-22 after one Brown – 11 points, 4 turnovers

Walker – 7 points

Celtics – 2-7 three-pointers

Celtics – 7 turnovers Beal – 12 points

Wagner – 6 points

Wizards – 50% shooting

Wizards – 10 assists on 11 baskets — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 14, 2021

Some comedy from Russ.

Westbrook just forgot how to play basketball#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/UKHvlL6rK9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2021

With 8:16 left in the second, Tatum picked up his third foul and the Celtics were in penalty.

Just a laughably bad call by tony brothers. Just retire, dude. — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) February 14, 2021

Shooting was also a challenge.

40/20/33% splits against the 29th ranked defense sure is fun! — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 14, 2021

Tatum's now 31 for 85 over his last 4 and a half games. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 14, 2021

Fortunately, Kemba remained a bright spot.

That was the most Kemba-like that Kemba has looked this season on that step-back over Hachimura. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 14, 2021

At halftime, the deficit had grown to a dozen points. Except for Kemba and Jaylen, there was very little spark.

Celtics trail Wizards 55-43 at the half Walker: 15pts (6-of-9)

Brown: 13pts, 4rebs

Tatum: 4pts (2-of-7), 5rebs, 3asts

BOS: 9 turnovers Beal: 19pts (5-of-11)

Hachimura: 9pts, 4rebs

Westbrook: 6pts, 8asts, 7rebs — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 14, 2021

Celtics are 4-10 from the line. Wizards are 15-17… an 11 point difference in a 12 point game — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 14, 2021

Not overly impressed with Timelord in this quarter. Come to think of it, I could say that for just about anyone in green/black. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) February 14, 2021

The Wizards allow 120 points per game. More than any other team in the NBA. The Celtics have 43 points at halftime. — Jack Bardsley (@bb4jbards) February 14, 2021

Third quarter and the wheels started to come off. Theis left with a sprained finger (he was able to return), and…

Tatum charges for his fourth foul. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 14, 2021

Jayson Tatum with four fouls and four points four minutes into the third quarter. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 14, 2021

#Celtics just getting run up and down the floor by the #Wizards, down 17 in 3Q. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 14, 2021

We’re just letting the Wizards run all over us. What an embarrassment. — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) February 14, 2021

Just to break up the monotony, here’s Timelord’s one highlight.

Rob Williams doing some cool shit pic.twitter.com/HgcI01O0JU — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) February 14, 2021

Boston was down 24 (!) midway in the quarter when their 11-1 run gave us hope — but it was a mirage.

Wizards close the quarter on a 11-3 run to likely put the game out of reach. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 14, 2021

The Celtics are losing 89-67 to the Wizards after 3. Players not named Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown are 7-for-32 in this game, and went 0-for-7 in the third quarter. They also are 0-for-13 from 3. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 14, 2021

Sans Hayward, the Celtics have a much smaller margin for error. With Smart injured, it is even smaller When Tatum doesn't show up, they have no chance — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) February 14, 2021

