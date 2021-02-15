Endurance athletes follow strict routines that make them outstanding. Their meal plans are also unique, and they maintain a particular bodyweight to help them maintain or improve their performance. Their training is quite intense and can sometimes suffer from inflammation, joint pain, and muscle soreness.

CBD has shown good results among athletes. However, stakeholders and most endurance athletes remain skeptical about its use. The main question remains, is cbd psychoactive? CBD does not compromise athletes’ performance. Here is how endurance athletes use CBD:

1. As Alternatives to NSAIDs

Like we have mentioned, endurance athletes get some injuries during training. Most of them prefer to self-medicate because inflammation relievers are available over-the-counter. Unfortunately, NSAIDs have unwanted effects in the long run, such as addiction, stomach upsets, heart attack, stroke, and indigestion. The most abused NSAIDs are ibuprofen, naproxen, and nabumetone.

However, if you are an endurance athlete and want to eliminate most of these effects, CBD does a better job. It is more soothing and is 96.6% safer than NSAIDs, according to a study in the journal on The Essentials of Pain Medicine, 4th EDT.

2. To Reduce Stress and Anxiety

No matter how hard you train, there is always that anxiety that creeps in during a day or few before the actual competition. When not handled on time, it can lead to poor performance, which can hurt your esteem. Some endurance athletes use CBD to help in easing the tension.

So, how does it help? CBD helps in stimulating the production of serotonin in your body. This chemical helps in controlling anxiety and your general mood. It helps create a positive mindset when taken before the event. Therefore, you end enjoying reaping what you have been working for through your exceptional performance.

3. To Reduce Opioid Dependence

According to the CDC, 69.5% of deaths caused by drug overdose come from opioids use. It is unfortunate to have an endurance athlete die after all the hard work simply because they can’t do without opioids. Often, they use them for pain relief, which seems very effective. The problem with opioids is they are highly addictive.

Instead of over-depending on opioids for pain management, studies have shown that CBD can be used as an alternative. They are not as effective as opioids but provide a long term solution that does not lead to addiction. When athletes addicted to opioids try stopping them, they are challenged with cravings and intense psychological responses. CBD can help reduce the distress as the athlete continues recovering.

4. To Improve Sleep Quality

Endurance training is something that definitely needs mind clarity to help in focusing. You need quality sleep to help you relax your tired brain. However, it’s easy for the athletes to be overwhelmed by thoughts with all the upcoming events, leading to insomnia.

CBD helps combat anxiety by slowing your brain’s activity when sleeping. As a result, ample time is spent sleeping, and the body takes the opportunity to repair its broken tissues. It also helps you set patterns if you are interested in having regular sleeping and waking patterns. You wake up feeling energized and having a sharp focus ready for the day’s schedule.

5. To Protect Themselves Against Brain Injuries

Brain injuries can occur during endurance sports training unexpectedly. It can lead to severe complications such as neuronal damage, a long term effect. Although most are mild traumatic injuries, they end with the same result.

However, according to studies, CBD can help in preventing long term neuronal damage. It works on the prefrontal cortex, which helps in reducing depression, aggression, and pain that accelerate mild traumatic injuries. Also, it works on suppressing neuroinflammation and oxidative stress, which all contribute to worsening the injuries.

As researchers continue providing insightful information about CBD, the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has also removed strict CBD use restrictions. It means endurance athletes have an alternative for other addictive treatments and can continue practicing without adverse effects on their overall performances.