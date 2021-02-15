NBA scout clearly is not fond of Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is the type of player that may look good on the box score, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can turn a legitimate contender into an elite team.

He simply isn’t a difference-maker who can completely dominate the paint and take over the game, unlike Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and others.

Drummond does put up points and rebounds, though, because he’s more of a volume scorer. and has played on some awful teams (Pistons and Cavs). That’s why there’s doubt about what he can do for a contender.

One particular scout sure isn’t fond of Drummonds’ game, and what he could provide for a team that may trade for him in the near future, as the Cavs are currently shopping him.

I will go back to what an NBA advance scout who I greatly respect told me of Andre Drummond "He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game" — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 15, 2021

Spot on. His stats may look good, but he’s simply just another serviceable big man.