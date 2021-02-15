The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Mauricio Lara +900 over Josh Warrington
Notable New Champions:
- Titan Fighting Championship Featherweight Champion: Olivier Murad
- LFA Light Heavyweight Champion: Fabio Cherant
- WBO World Junior Middleweight Champion: Brian Carlos Castano
- WBO NABO Super Middleweight Champion: Shane Mosley Jr.
- BBBofC British Featherweight Champion: Leigh Wood
- Lion Fight North American Cruiserweight Champion: Hassan Oseni
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Back to Work!: In a UFC career that spanned three and a half years and included all of two (2!) fights, one being a TKO loss, heavyweight kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki was finally released by the UFC, despite not fighting since July 2018. Back to Glory? ONE? Bellator? We shall see what the future holds for The Rebel.
- Moving Day (Again): Step aside MTV2, Spike, Paramount, DAZN, and CBS Sports, Bellator has yet another new home, this time on Showtime exclusively starting in April.
- Please Don’t Run it Back: After Kamaru Usman’s measured, yet definitive victory over Gilbert Burns and retaining his UFC welterweight championship, at the post-fight press conference, Usman had an interesting request…Jorge Masvidal. Promising to give him a “worse beating” than before, I think we can all say we’re trembling with fear over the foot-stomping of a lifetime Usman will give out.
- FUMBLE!: Oh Julian, brother.