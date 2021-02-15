UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Feb 15/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|395
|2
|2
|Cody Garbrandt
|175.5
|3
|3
|2
|Brandon Moreno
|130.5
|4
|4
|3
|Joseph Benavidez
|119
|5
|5
|6
|Alexandre Pantoja
|84.5
|6
|6
|5
|Alex Perez
|83.5
|7
|7
|8
|Matt Schnell
|75
|8
|8
|7
|Brandon Royval
|49
|9
|10
|4
|Askar Askarov
|44.5
|10
|9
|16
|Tyson Nam
|42.5
|11
|11
|Ryan Benoit
|32
|12
|12
|13
|Tim Elliott
|28
|13
|13
|14
|Amir Albazi
|27.5
|14
|13
|Matheus Nicolau
|25
|15
|15
|Jimmy Flick
|20
|16
|16
|15
|Su Mudaerji
|18
|17
|17
|12
|Raulian Paiva
|14
|18
|18
|9
|Kai Kara-France
|13.5
|19
|19
|9
|Rogerio Bontorin
|13
|20
|20
|11
|David Dvorak
|9.5
|21
|21
|Jordan Espinosa
|7.5
|22
|NR
|Francisco Figueiredo
|5
|22
|22
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|5
|24
|23
|Bruno Silva
|0
|24
|23
|Cody Durden
|0
|24
|23
|Malcolm Gordon
|0
|24
|NR
|Manel Kape
|0
|24
|23
|Zarrukh Adashev
|0
|24
|23
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
