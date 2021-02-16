Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report
Vitals
6’4″ 244.5 lbs (Heavyweight)
77″ reach, Orthodox
February 4, 1979
Record
30-19, 2 NC (UFC: 19-13, 1 NC)
Current Streak
2 straight wins
Training
International Masters of Sport in Sambo
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Professional boxer
Championships Held
Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2005 (one successful title defense)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2005-2006 (two successful title defenses)
Strengths
– extremely experienced
– experience being a champion in a top promotion
– aggressive fighter
– massive KO power
– good speed & footwork for a heavyweight
– lands lots of knockdowns
– very good striking defense
– elite takedown defense
– very well coached throughout his career
– has some submission skills also
– very skilled grappler
– very well conditioned despite his advanced fighter age
– changed his fight style to avoid getting KO’d
– has shown improved chin
– on a good streak
Weaknesses
– old for a fighter
– lots of wear & tear
– chin has become suspect
– can be too aggressive for his own good at times
– very inaccurate striker
– can get into wild brawls (used to at least)
– fights quite tentative now
Synopsis
The Pitbull has definitely seen better days, but he scraped his way back into the bright lights of the Octagon and this old dog apparently has some bite left in him.