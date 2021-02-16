Blaydes vs. Lewis Preview

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis will lock up their horns on February 20. The fight is part of the UFC Fight Night event that will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It will be a chance for Blaydes to once again showcase his talent. He’s a #2 heavyweight contender coming off a victory against Alexander Volkov last June. He may put another victim on his resume when he takes on the aging Lewis later this February.

Of course, Derrick Lewis is not just another guy in the ring. An experienced MMA fighter, The Black Beast is currently #4 in the heavyweight rankings and a tough challenge for Blaydes. Does he have the stamina and power to stop the younger Blaydes? Check our preview to learn more.

Blaydes vs. Lewis Betting Preview

Curtis Blaydes has had an impressive UFC career so far. He has 14 wins in 17 matches, with only two losses coming against the great Francis Ngannou. In his stellar career, Blaydes has managed to defeat legendary fighters such as Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Mark Hunt. He’s considered the best wrestler in his division with over 6.5 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Nicknamed Razor, he has won 4 consecutive fights and 8 out of his last 9. In his last fight against Volkov, Blaydes recorded 14 takedowns, a record in the heavyweight division. The Illinois native is hoping for a new five-fight winning run which will be the third of his career. A win against Lewis will allow him to contend for Stipe Miocic’s title instead of going against Ngannou for the third time.

The second-ranked heavyweight fighter is the obvious favorite in this fight. A bet at your favorite bookie on Blaydes’ -340 odds ($340 bet to win $100) isn’t worth a lot, but If you believe the Blaydes will win, it might be worth trying round betting or method of victory as these can often be a bit more predictable, as heavyweights typically finish by knockout due to their sheer power. If you think lady luck is on your side but don’t want to back Blades for the victory, try Slot Deposit Pulsa instead for the equally as exciting thrills.

When it comes to his opponent, Derrick Lewis, experts’ opinion is that he has no chance against the younger and faster Blaydes. Lewis is a legend in the UFC, but well past his prime. He’s 35 years old and has won 3 of his last 5 matches. Those two losses came against Daniel Cormier and Junior Dos Santos. The first one was for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and he lost via submission.

There’s not a strong belief among experts or bookies that Lewis can surprise Blaydes. His odds are in the +270 underdog range. The value in return is pretty nice, but we wouldn’t be so sure about his chances.

Other Markets

If you don’t like Blaydes’ odds, we recommend taking a look at the other markets. You can try Blaydes to win by KO/TKO. Four of his last seven wins came via knockout, and he has the power to make that five.

Lewis has suffered four of his five UFC defeats via knockout, so it’s clear what Blaydes’ advantage is. The Black Beast is also slower than his opponent and that’s another opportunity for Blaydes to showcase his brutal force.