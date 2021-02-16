Cam Atkinson named NHL first star of the week

Cam Atkinson of Riverside, CT has been named the National Hockey League player of the week for the week from February 8-14, 2021 on Monday according to nhl.com. Atkinson had three goals and four assists for seven points in three games for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Also in the three games of action, Atkinson was a +4 with two shorthanded points, one power-play point, 10 shots on goal, two blocked shots, and three faceoff wins. Even though Atkinson primarily plays right wing, he did have his first three faceoff wins of the season this past week.

Atkinson opened the week with a shorthanded goal on a penalty shot in a 3-2 Blue Jackets win over the Carolina Hurricanes on February 8. He then had one goal and three assists for four points in a 6-5 Blue Jackets win over the Chicago Blackhawks on February 11. Atkinson also had one goal and one assist for two points in a 3-2 Blue Jackets overtime loss to the Blackhawks on February 13.

In 17 games this season, Atkinson has six goals and seven assists for 13 points. He is a -1 with two penalty minutes, three shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, three power-play points, 46 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 10 blocked shots, three hits, five takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

All three of Atkinson’s shorthanded points have been shorthanded goals. In addition to the shorthanded goal he scored on a penalty shot against the Hurricanes last week, Atkinson also had a shorthanded goal in a 4-3 Blue Jackets shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on January 26, and in the Blue Jackets win over the Blackhawks this past Thursday. Atkinson’s three shorthanded goals currently lead the NHL.

The Blue Jackets are presently in fifth place in the Central Division. With a record of seven wins, six regulation losses, and four losses in extra time, they have 18 points. They are two points back of the second-place Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Chicago Blackhawks.