Fighters of the Week

1. Kamaru Usman: And STILL UFC Welterweight champion after a measured, intelligent course of action against Gilbert Burns in a bout that’s been coming for damned near a year, closing in when the time is right and finishing him in the third.

2. Brian Carlos Castano: For every shot Patrick Teixeira landed, Castano had 2 or 3, to the point that Teixeira had nothing left in the later rounds while Castano was still landing shots at will, capturing his first world championship.

3. Mauricio Lara: Pulled off not only the biggest upset of the weekend, but of the year, knocking out Josh Warrington and handing him his first career loss in what was supposed to be a tune-up fight.

4. Kennedy Maciel: In the main event of Fight To Win 163, Maciel retained his lightweight title via a split-decision over Diego Oliveira.

5. Fabio Cherant: Cherant claimed the vacant LFA title at 205lbs, which means he’ll soon be signing with Bellator, UFC, ONE, or PFL very soon.

6. Anthony Hernandez: For the first time in UFC history, an Abu Dhabi gold medalist lost via submission, which did not happen in 43 fights previously, as Hernandez pulled off a guillotine choke over Rodolfo Viera.

7. Rafael Formiga Barbosa: Following a slam in the co-main event of F2W 163, Barbosa retains with middleweight masters gold.

8. Richard Commey: In the makeshift main event on ESPN, following Maxim Vlasov’s COVID-pullout, Commey KO’d Jackson Marinez in the sixth round, blasting him with a right into the ropes.

9. Danny Sabatello: In the main event of Titan Fighting Championship 67, Sabatello retained his bantamweight title after Da’Mon Blackshear failed to challenge on the scale.

10. Olivier Murad: The new Titan Fighting Championship Featherweight Champion after a decision win over Muhammad Naimov with scores of 49-46, 48-47, 49-47.

11. Hassan Oseni: In the main event of Lion Fight’s return to UFC Fight Pass, Oseni landed a big right to TKO Chris Tramell and become the new Lion Fight North American cruiserweight champion.

12. Washington Luis Dos Santos: By scores of 47-47, 48-46, and 48-46, Dos Santos defeated Glory veteran Lorawnt-T Nelson in the co-main of Lion Fight 63.

13. Leigh Wood: The new BBBofC champion at featherweight, claiming the vacant strap after a ninth-round TKO of Reece Mould on DAZN Saturday in London.

14. Ali Bagov: The main event victor at ACA 117, besting UFC veteran Elias Silverio.

15. Jared Anderson: Just the power behind these shots that knocked out Kingsley Ibeh on ESPN…