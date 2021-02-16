Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with the Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired center Alex Galchenyuk of Milwaukee, WI from the Carolina Hurricanes for minor league defenseman David Warsofsky of Marshfield, MA, and left wing prospect Egor Korshkov of Novosibirsk, Russia on Monday according to Justin Cuthbert of Yahoo! Sports. This was the second time this week that Galchenyuk was traded. On Saturday, he was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Carolina Hurricanes with Cedric Paquette of Gaspe, Quebec, for left winger Ryan Dzingel of Wheaton, IL.

Due to Canada’s coronavirus rules, Galchenyuk can play with the Maple Leafs right away. If he had gone across the Canadian-American border when he was traded to Carolina, he would have had to self isolate for 14 days before rejoining the Maple Leafs. Luckily, Galchenyuk had not traveled to the United States on the day of the trade.

Toronto now becomes the sixth team Galchenyuk has played for. In addition to the Senators, he has played for the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Minnesota Wild. In eight games with the Senators this season, Galchenyuk had one goal for one point. He also was a -6 with six penalty minutes, 17 shots on goal, one blocked shot, 12 hits, one takeaway, and five giveaways.

Galchenyuk’s lone goal for the Senators came on January 19 in a 4-3 Senators overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, He scored from fellow Americans Mike Reilly of Chicago, IL, and Derek Stepan of Hastings, MN.

Warsofsky has spent the last two seasons in the American Hockey League, and has not played in the NHL since 2017-18. In five seasons with the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche, Warsofsky had two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 55 games.

Korshkov has played in one NHL game for the Maple Leafs. It came on February 16, 2020, in a 5-2 Toronto loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Korshkov was one of two Maple Leaf players that night to score a goal.