Rapid Recap: Jaylen flexes as Celtics survive Jokic explosion for much needed win

You know those nights when you sleep with your mouth open and can’t get to the mouthwash fast enough in the morning? Well, tonight’s 112-99 win over Denver was that minty fresh swig for a Celtics team who needed to spit out the remnants of Sunday’s disaster vs Washington.

Nikola Jokic (43 points, 16-23 FG, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) showed us why he’s getting a lot of buzz for MVP. But the big man faded late, while Jaylen Brown (27 points, 5-10 3 FG) made big shot after big shot to quell just about every Nuggets run in the 2nd half.

Brad Stevens shocked the world by calling Aaron Nesmith’s number in the 1st quarter and the rarely used rookie responded with a solid game (9 points, 2-4 FG, 5 rebounds in 24 minutes). Rob Williams flashed his potential (8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals in 20 minutes against the crafty Jokic) as Daniel Theis sat with a boo-boo finger.

The bottom line… the Celtics played a helluva lot better than what we witnessed on Sunday. Baby steps, people. Baby steps.

Five minutes in and neither Tatum nor Jaylen has taken a shot yet. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 17, 2021

lol good luck trying to stop this pic.twitter.com/lhj2B8Aowo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 17, 2021

Big swing to the end the first – a 3-pointer from Aaron Nesmith, a steal by Jayson Tatum and then two foul shots at the other end. Allows Boston to go from down 1 to up 30-26 after 1. Kemba Walker had 9 for the Celtics, while Nikola Jokic had 15 (and went 6-6) for Denver. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 17, 2021

MORE OF THIS pic.twitter.com/j3s27PigEp — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2021

Rob Williams can jump higher than most people including Vlatko Cancar. pic.twitter.com/OpwdPzs50U — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 17, 2021

Celtics bench is shooting 8 for 10 overall and 3 for 4 from three. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 17, 2021

Here’s that Nesmith 3 before the half. Confident and smooth! Where’s he been hiding, Brad? pic.twitter.com/EuQvTthozn — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) February 17, 2021

Just how they drew it up pic.twitter.com/MLAPHYNBV5 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2021

#Celtics lead #Nuggets 59-54 at half. Walker 12, Brown 11, Tatum 9, Nesmith 7; Jokic 29 on 10-for-12 FG, Murray 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 17, 2021

Consecutive threes by Brown put the #Celtics back up 7. Jokic has 37 on 17 FGA. #Nuggets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 17, 2021

how do you defend this… pic.twitter.com/VzQVKaQPWl — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2021

#Celtics end 3Q on a 12-2 run, lead #Nuggets 86-75. Brown 21, Walker 15, Tatum 15, Nesmith 7; Jokic 39, Murray 21. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 17, 2021

"It's like a flock of birds went by him" We love @celticsvoice pic.twitter.com/mPc6zgScqw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 17, 2021

Seeing things before they happen 👀 pic.twitter.com/g40pNumVIc — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 17, 2021

Another 40+ point game for 🃏 pic.twitter.com/3QGwI13hVu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 17, 2021

Mike Gorman was right: Jokic is tired. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) February 17, 2021

Hack-a-Tristan doesn't work for Denver. He hit 3 of 4 free throws and the lead grew from 11 to 14 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 17, 2021

☘️ Celtics 112 ⛰ Nuggets 99 💪🏾 Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

⭐️ Jayson Tatum: 21 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB

🃏 Nikola Jokic: 43 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

⏰ Robert Williams: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 5 STL

👀 Aaron Nesmith: 9 PTS, BLK, lots of hustle

🔜 Next up: Two games vs. Hawks — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 17, 2021

Grant Williams DNP-coach's decision tonight #Celtics — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) February 17, 2021

Box score