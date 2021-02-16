The HOVG Podcast: Lew Temple

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Lew Temple.
To mark the fifth anniversary of his first time on the podcast, the onetime minor league scout-turned-actor talks to the boys about how he’s been keeping busy during our “societal pause”, that time he bought (and shared!) a drink with Hank Aaron, his friendship with the man who gave up the former home run champ’s record-tying bomb, how the late-Bob Watson inadvertently got him started in Hollywood and led to hanging out with Charlie Sheen and playing catch with a young Matthew McConaughey.
SHOW NOTES:
Before Hank Aaron hit No. 715, he tied the Babe against NSB resident Jack Billingham
Listen to Lew (and others) read Lonesome Dove
Wizard World – The Walking Dead Virtual Experience
Welcome @vincentmward joining @chandlerriggs @davemorrissey64 @LewTempleActor for a FREE LIVE Q&A & more!
Attend Q&A SUNDAY FEB 14 @ 1pm PT / 4pm ET
🎟️ https://t.co/2BOc0Wokyy Feb 28 – Mar 7 2021 #WizardWorld #WizardWorldVirtualExperiences #TWDVirtualExperiences #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UeE3ERtc1V
— WizardWorld (@WizardWorld) January 29, 2021
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.