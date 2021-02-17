Dr. Armando Gonzalez tells us a Vlade Divac not drafting Luka Doncic story

Armando González (aka Dr. Mondo) is the CEO, Foundation Director and Founder of cheatcode, a company and non-profit created to rewrite the narrative around mental health by ending the stigma about receiving support, and providing access to strategic, effective mental health services to the most at-risk and underserved communities.

The Vlade story begins at the 37:00 mark of the podcast

Dr. González is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Speaker, Professor and Academic Researcher. He holds a Doctorate of Psychology in Marriage & Family Therapy from Alliant International University and Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from Sacramento State University. Through his company cheatcode Dr. González provides conceierge mental wellness coaching to current MLB, NFL and Team USA Olympic athletes. As a speaker Dr. González has toured the nation speaking and teaching in academic, corporate, and church settings.

