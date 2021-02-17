Combat

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Kozo Takeda

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Kozo Takeda

Combat

Fight of the Day: Duane Ludwig vs. Kozo Takeda

By February 17, 2021 9:16 am

By |

 

Date: July 5, 2003
Card: K-1 World MAX 2003 Finals
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home