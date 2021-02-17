Joe Buck admits to drinking tequila with Troy Aikman during NFL broadcasts

Famed TV broadcaster Joe Buck may be a professional who calls games in the booth, but he’s actually more of a fan than we initially realized, apparently.

Buck is one of the most well-known and respected broadcasters of his generation, learning from one of the best — his father, Jack Buck, who also serenaded viewers through their TV sets. And while Joe takes a bit more of an acute approach to calling games, he still likes to have fun and feel like a football fan in doing so.

We know this because he himself said it, during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, “The Volume.” And it’s not as if Buck becomes a cheerleader and begins yelling like football fans have been known to do. No, instead, he enjoys a drink in the booth — while calling the game.

“I went through a couple years where in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer that the stadium sold,” Buck said. “I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time to time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game.”

But it’s not only beer, apparently. In the past, he’s enjoyed some tequila while paired up with Troy Aikman.

“I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice,” Buck said. “We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch, and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling a F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

We’d love to see the two taking tequila shots in Cabo in a buddy cop movie. Make it happen, FOX.