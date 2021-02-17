NFL

Joe Buck admits to drinking tequila with Troy Aikman during NFL broadcasts

Joe Buck admits to drinking tequila with Troy Aikman during NFL broadcasts

NFL

Joe Buck admits to drinking tequila with Troy Aikman during NFL broadcasts

By February 17, 2021 10:03 pm

By |

Famed TV broadcaster Joe Buck may be a professional who calls games in the booth, but he’s actually more of a fan than we initially realized, apparently.

Buck is one of the most well-known and respected broadcasters of his generation, learning from one of the best — his father, Jack Buck, who also serenaded viewers through their TV sets. And while Joe takes a bit more of an acute approach to calling games, he still likes to have fun and feel like a football fan in doing so.

We know this because he himself said it, during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, “The Volume.” And it’s not as if Buck becomes a cheerleader and begins yelling like football fans have been known to do. No, instead, he enjoys a drink in the booth — while calling the game.

“I went through a couple years where in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer that the stadium sold,” Buck said. “I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time to time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game.”

But it’s not only beer, apparently. In the past, he’s enjoyed some tequila while paired up with Troy Aikman.

“I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice,” Buck said. “We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch, and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling a F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

We’d love to see the two taking tequila shots in Cabo in a buddy cop movie. Make it happen, FOX.

NFL, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More NFL
Home