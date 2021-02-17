Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics can’t stop Hawks, suffer another bad loss, 122-114

© Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Red's Army

By February 17, 2021 10:57 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Coming off a solid win over Denver on Tuesday, the Celtics had hopes of starting a win streak against the 11-16 Atlanta Hawks. But it’s hard to beat any team when you let them score 122 points.

Trae Young led the visitors with 40 points – 16 in the fourth quarter – to the 122-114 win in Boston, Round One of three games in a week against the Hawks (they play again Friday and in Atlanta next Wednesday). It was another one of those frustrating nights where the Celtics fell behind (this time mid-second quarter) and never caught up because they couldn’t seem to get consecutive stops at any time.

Atlanta also got 24 from Clint Capela and 20 from John Collins. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum with 35 points (11 of 21 shooting) and 6 assists, and Jaylen Brown with 22 points (6 of 20) and 7 assists. The Hawks scored 60 points in the paint and shot 57.1% from the field compared to the Celtics at 46.0%. The Cs again slip back to .500 at 14-14.

With Kemba Walker not playing on the second of two straight nights, Brad went with … no point guard?

Let’s look at how Twitter saw the game.

Aaron Nesmith again checked in early.

Second quarter.

Celts fell behind because of lack of a) defense and b) offense.

At halftime, Atlanta was shooting 60% and only Tatum was keeping the Celtics afloat.

Third quarter.

We interrupt this recap for some Timelord love.

Back to the bad news.

Fourth quarter.

Everything began to disintegrate. Related: Jeff Teague got minutes.

The harsh truth.

Box score

Home