Rapid Recap: Celtics can’t stop Hawks, suffer another bad loss, 122-114

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Coming off a solid win over Denver on Tuesday, the Celtics had hopes of starting a win streak against the 11-16 Atlanta Hawks. But it’s hard to beat any team when you let them score 122 points.

Trae Young led the visitors with 40 points – 16 in the fourth quarter – to the 122-114 win in Boston, Round One of three games in a week against the Hawks (they play again Friday and in Atlanta next Wednesday). It was another one of those frustrating nights where the Celtics fell behind (this time mid-second quarter) and never caught up because they couldn’t seem to get consecutive stops at any time.

Atlanta also got 24 from Clint Capela and 20 from John Collins. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum with 35 points (11 of 21 shooting) and 6 assists, and Jaylen Brown with 22 points (6 of 20) and 7 assists. The Hawks scored 60 points in the paint and shot 57.1% from the field compared to the Celtics at 46.0%. The Cs again slip back to .500 at 14-14.

With Kemba Walker not playing on the second of two straight nights, Brad went with … no point guard?

Let’s look at how Twitter saw the game.

16 of the 19 points by the Hawks so far have come in the paint. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 18, 2021

Aaron Nesmith again checked in early.

Something tells me Danny made a phone call and said it was time for Nesmith — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 18, 2021

Strong move by Nesmith (prob an and one too🙄) pic.twitter.com/KovNKEGUFN — KWAPT (@KWAPT) February 18, 2021

Hell of a stretch there from the Celtics’ youngins! Nesmith with the block. Grant with the floater. Pritchard finishing through contact. Nesmith with the driving bucket. C’s need these guys to play well, and they’re answering the call. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 18, 2021

After 1 in Boston: Celtics 35, Hawks 33. Trae Young and John Collins each have nine points for Atlanta, which shot 57 percent overall and 50 from 3, but committed five turnovers. Jayson Tatum had seven for Boston, while Semi Ojeleye and Tristan Thompson each have six. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 18, 2021

The Celtics defense hasn't been good, but the effort has been. One way you can tell? The switching is solid. Especially the jump switches and switch-backs. Those are the things that have been missing too often this season. Requires communication and connectedness to do well. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 18, 2021

Second quarter.

Hawks are 14 for 22 on twos and Celtics are 15 for 23. Some halfhearted interior defense on both sides. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 18, 2021

Celts fell behind because of lack of a) defense and b) offense.

It's a layup line against Boston's defense right now. #Hawks up to 58% — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) February 18, 2021

About that ball movement….. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 18, 2021

Celtics offense has fallen apart a little bit here with Tatum on the bench. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 18, 2021

Why is Jaylen running the offense with PP in the game!?!? — Danielle Renee (@Luv_My_Celtics) February 18, 2021

I’m not enjoying this game. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) February 18, 2021

At halftime, Atlanta was shooting 60% and only Tatum was keeping the Celtics afloat.

Hawks lead 62-56 at the half Tatum – 19 points

Thompson – 8 points

Brown – 6 points

Celtics – 5-17 three-pointers

Celtics – 7 turnovers Young – 15 points

Collins – 12 points

Capela – 12 points

Hawks – 3-10 three-pointers

Hawks – 9 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 18, 2021

JT step back! Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/1dlaO45yMS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 18, 2021

Third quarter.

#Hawks up to 64% from the field, lead #Celtics 76-67 in 3Q. Timeout Boston. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 18, 2021

The drive ✅

The dish ✅ pic.twitter.com/j4IQHnuge1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 18, 2021

Jaylen throws it up, Jayson throws it down Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/xJtdFrPgTI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 18, 2021

We interrupt this recap for some Timelord love.

The entire Celtics roster realizing that it's Extremely Cool to throw lobs to Timelord has been one of the best developments of this season — Dr. Lawyer Nxlyn Moklyx (@DanielfromSport) February 18, 2021

Back to the bad news.

#Celtics just paying for every mistake. Cutting #Hawks lead to 4, Cam Reddish comes back with a contested stepback jumper than bounces five times before falling. After a missed Jaylen 3, Gallinari hits a 3. ATL 90, BOS 81. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 18, 2021

Fourth quarter.

Missing Kemba is a big challenge, but these second unit lineups are struggling mightily to run anything against what has been the third-worst defense in the league over the past 2 weeks. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 18, 2021

At the same time, 90 points through three quarters is pretty inexcusable https://t.co/C6dp92n90B — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 18, 2021

Everything began to disintegrate. Related: Jeff Teague got minutes.

Grant made a bad pass but then neither Tatum nor Brown did anything to help him after he saved the loose ball. They both just sort of stood there. He was obviously stuck and no one went to the ball so he was forced to just toss some garbage at the rim. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 18, 2021

With all due respect Teague, get off my team — Samantha (@MsSamanthaMay) February 18, 2021

We won last game when Grant Williams and Jeff Teague didn’t play. Coincidence? — O☘️ (@isojays) February 18, 2021

40 points for Trae Young, 25 in the second half — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 18, 2021

Hawks in 122-114 Tatum – 35 points

Brown – 22 points

Thompson – 14 points

Celtics – 10-31 three-pointers

Celtics – 15 turnovers Young – 40 points

Capela – 24 points

Collins – 20 points

Hawks – 60 PITP

Hawks – 57.1% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 18, 2021

40-piece for Ice Trae ❄ pic.twitter.com/fa119fP4Yo — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 18, 2021

The harsh truth.

Seems like we’re going to lose nearly every game on these back-to-backs until Marcus is back unless Kemba can start playing in them. — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) February 18, 2021

