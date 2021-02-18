NXT (2/17/21) Results And Review: Fallout From 'Vengeance Day,' Tag Title Matches Set For March 3rd, And More

NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. This was the fallout from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Kyle O’Reilly is scheduled to call out Adam Cole after what he did last Sunday. Johnny Gargano looks for Austin Theory after he was captured by Dexter Lumis at TakeOver. Matches scheduled for the show featured Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon took on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell and Karrion Kross took on the Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

Kyle O’Reilly came out at the start of the show as Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph were recapping Vengeance Day. Kyle says he keeps replaying the events from Vengeance Day in his head over and over. He said he is pissed off and disappointed. He tells Adam that he ruined it for all of Undisputed Era. He said Adam is still his brother which is why he is giving him the benefit of the doubt. He tells Adam to come out and explain to himself what he did. He said he’ll probably punch him in the face but eh just wants to hear him out. Roderick Strong came out. Kyle said it’s not about Strong but Strong tells Kyle that this group is special. Strong says Adam did it off of emotion. He said Adam regrets it but Kyle said he needs to hear it from Adam and tells Strong to cut it out. Roderick gets in the ring but Kyle tries to stop him. Kyle said he doesn’t know who to trust not even himself. He calls Adam Cole out again. Finn Balor came out saying that if Kyle wants to talk to Adam, he needs to get in line behind him. He tells Kyle that he shouldn’t have accepted his hand at TakeOver but he did. Finn said Kyle wants to talk about trust when that happened. Finn and Strong argued until they were attacked by Pete Dunne, Lorcan and Burch. Referees and officials separate them. Dunne continued to go after Balor until the referees separate them.

William Regal plays a message that Santos Escobar sent him. Santos says no one threatens Santos Escobar so he is going to go home. He said it will be on his time that he faces Kross. Regal says the match will take place next week and if Santos doesn’t compete, he will be suspended and stripped of the title. Regal announces the 6 man tag main event which will be Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell came out with flyers for Austin Theory who is missing as Candice and Indi were ready for their match.

A white van pulled up at the Capital Wrestling Center during the match, At one point, Johnny Gargano left commentary to check it out. Gargano tried to open the van in the parking lot as the match was going on. Gargano brought out someone during the match who was tied up and had a black covering over his head. Gargano revealed it to be Austin Theory.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Indi and Candice celebrate their reunion with Austin Theory on the stage.

Pat McAfee appeared on screen saying that everyone was tricked into thinking that Adam Cole was going to protect the internet wrestling community. He said he was right and he accepts no apologize from anyone.

Footage was shown earlier today of Kushida getting medical attention. He was interviewed and asked about his match with Gargano at TakeOver. He said he is not done with Johnny. Bronson Reed came in and praises his performance. He said he has his eyes set on the North American title and he would love to face Kushida for an opportunity at the title. The interview continued until Malcolm Bivens came up to Kushida, praising his performance. He said he has the perfect opponent for Kushida. He asks if he is cleared to wrestle and the staff said he is. Malcolm said he will talk to Regal and leaves.

Leon Ruff Defeated Isiah Swerve Scott

Isiah laughed. He shook Ruff’s hand and hugged him but then slapped him down. Scott continued to beat down Ruff and threw him hard back first into the buckle. He tells Ruff he is sick of him being handed everything while he gets nothing.

"I'm tired of you getting handed everything while I gotta scratch and claw for everything… this is Swerve's time. This is Swerve's house."@swerveconfident isn't going to wait his turn anymore. #WWENXT @LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/WL6l7hbe0L — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021

A video promo of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter says Xia Li is not the person they know anymore. They say her master has her in her control. They say they will also take care of Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in their match tonight.

Boa was watching from the stage as Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter had their match.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter Defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Xia Li and Boa walked down the ramp. Kacy confronted her, saying they are worried about Xia. Xia grabbed Kacy’s hand and gave her a mark. She tells Kacy that next week, she will hurt her.

Malcolm Bivens cut a video promo with Tyler Rust saying Tyler is a talent that come once every generation. He says Kushida doesn’t have Tyler’s ambition and will take advsntage of Kushida not being 100%. He says Tyler is no rookie, he is a diamond in the rust.

Beth Phoenix was in the ring with the Dusty Cup Trophy. She says all the tag teams in the tournament stepped up to the plate. They showed a recap of the Men’s and Women’s Tournaments. Beth introduced the winners of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic: MSK. They came out and started celebrating. They gloat about how beautiful the trophy looks. They say it feels really good to be the Classic Champions. They say that on march 3rd, they face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the tag titles. They say they will feel really good when the announcer announces them as the tag team champions. Beth brings out the winners of the Women’s Dusty Classic: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. They came out to the ring. The fans chant “You Deserve it.” Beth asks how it feels. Dakota said it feels awesome to be the best tag team. They say it’s no surprise that they won until Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler interrupted. Shayna said on the night Dakota and Raquel challenges them for the title, they will be on the wrong side of history. Dakota introduces them to Raquel and claimed Shayna ran away from NXT after Rhea Ripley beat her. Raquel then bragged about beating Rhea to get her out of NXT. Shayna said Dakota is the same girl who was scared of her when she broke her arm. Dakota said she is not the same person and she will kick Shayna’s head off. Raquel said they run this place now. Raquel said they will make sure they know that they run the place. Nia said she came here to honor Dusty Rhodes. She said she will never forget Dusty calling her a big badass bitch. She said she still is and they are the most dominant force in WWE. Raquel said Dusty said that because he never met her. Shayna tells them that they will come on their home turf on March 3rd to beat them. Shayna and Nia leave. Raquel said she will shove her boot up Nia’s hole that she will never get it out. Nia and Shayna leave.

Footage shows Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly arguing in the parking lot.

The music video package of Cameron Grimes celebrating with his huge amount of money is shown. All of a sudden, it shows the car that he was driving crashed. Cameron laughs at it saying he is going to get himself another one.

They show a photo shoot of Io Shirai that happened in pictures. They show Toni Storm beating up Io during the shoot as officials tried to separate them.

Kushida Defeated Tyler Rust

They show a highlight package for Zoey Stark who will make her debut next.

They show footage from the pre show from Vengeance Day of the debut of LA Knight. LA Knight opened the door after the camera man knocked. He talked about people buzzing about his debut in NXT. He made it clear that he was the hottest free agent who is now off the market. He said NXT belongs to him and people can’t handle that because it is a fact of life. He tells the camera guy to get the hell out of here and closes the door.

Zoey Stark Defeated Valentina Feroz

.@ZoeyStarkWWE looks to make a HARD-HITTING impact in her singles debut on #WWENXT! 👊👀 pic.twitter.com/74QnMvDIWx — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021

With a dominant #WWENXT debut under her belt, @ZoeyStarkWWE has made a name for herself in the @WWENXT Women's Division! pic.twitter.com/qAbYHwHFmq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

A video promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett was shown. She says Santos has no pause button on this nightmare. Karrion says Santos’ destiny has already been decided. He says Santos can either show up next week to face him or he could not show up, face the consequences and leave him where he finds him.

During the main event 6 man tag match, Adam Cole knocked Finn off the top rope. He turned his attention to Kyle O’Reilly and landed a kick to the head. Cole landed a brain buster to Kyle on the steel steps.

Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Defeated Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong

Finn Balor got back up to his feet but then got super kicked by Adam Cole in the ring. The show ended with Adam Cole raising the NXT title as Finn was out cold in the ring.

Overall Review: This was another really good show. The matches weren’t anything ground breaking but they were really good as well. The structure of the show had a much different feel to it. I liked that it didn’t start off with a match but went right to continuing the story of what happened at the end of Vengeance Day. It was great change of pace. With the whole finding Austin Theory story during the tag match, I think it could’ve done without the women’s tag match and I think it should’ve wait a bit before having Gargano rescue him or at least show him fighting off Dexter Lumis to rescue him. The ceremony of the Dusty Classic was a cool way to build to the tag title matches. I liked the confrontation with Raquel and Dakota and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler during the ceremony more than what MSK had to say. I actually thought them eating the popcorn while the women were bashing each other on the mic. My guess is it kind of looks like the Women’s Tag Titles are going to exclusive to NXT as it should be because now they got talented women tag teams that are featured better on NXT than the main roster if they actually have Raquel and Dakota win it. Then again, they can do it later on with another tag team in NXT. Zoey Stark had a nice showing in her debut and we’ll see how her time there goes. I can’t wait for LA Knight to make his debut. He can definitely bring some great entertainment to the show. The 6 man tag main event was what it was but it really got me hooked towards the end with Adam Cole costing Finn’s team the match and what he did to Kyle too. It was a nice cliffhanger for the show to see what happens next with that storyline.

Grade: 6/10