start IPL Auction 2021 Live Streaming Reddit - Watch IPL Auction Online Youtube, Twitter, Sold and Unsold players

IPL Auction 2021: For the IPL 2021 auction, around 1114 players worldwide participated. However, after the initial rounds of selection, only 292 players made it to the final round that will end in the IPL auction. Out of these, 164 are Indian nationals, 125 are overseas cricketers and 3 are players from associate nations.

But before the actual action takes place, the trailer itself is high-voltage! Yes, we are talking about the IPL 2021 auction that is going to take place in Chennai.

Around 1114 cricketers had registered themselves for the auction, out of which only 292 players are going to make the final cut. Out of these, 164 are Indians, 125 are overseas-players whereas 3 are from associate cricketing nations. With the base price range of each player fixed between INR 20 lakhs to 2 crores, the auction will witness the high-flying competition between each franchise willing to strengthen their squad with big names.

The stage is set:

While Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Shakib-al-Hasan are some of the big names that are making it to the auction table, there are several upcoming stars who are also waiting for their fate to shine. While last season’s winners and the maximum times IPL champion Mumbai Indians will be looking to further strengthen their already solid squad, all eyes will be on three-times champion Chennai Super Kings who had a dismal performance last year. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who won hearts last year with their performance, will also be looking to add value to their squad that helps them taste the coveted silverware.

Venue and schedule:

The high-octane IPL auction will take place at Chennai on the 18th of February, 2021. It will start from 3 PM IST.

In India- 3:00 PM IST In Australia- 08:30 PM IST/ 20:30 AEDT In New Zealand- 10:30 PM IST/ 22:30 NZDT In the United States (USA)- 04:30 AM EST How to watch the IPL auction 2021 live?

There are several ways to enjoy this thrilling day of tactical maneuvers and monetary splurging live. You can opt for live broadcasting channels and even go for streaming platforms that could be paid or free-to-air. Keep reading this article, as we bring to you several interesting ways to catch this entire spectacle live.

The following list will help you to watch the IPL 2021 auction from different parts of the world.

IPL Auction Live Stream Reddit:

Reddit is brilliant American news and discussion platform that has a curated offering for almost everyone, including IPL fans. You simply need to download Reddit, enter your credentials, and search for the Subreddit that links you to the IPL 2021 auction. Once you find feasible links, you can enjoy the entire auction session live and absolutely free!

Watching IPL 2021 auction via official broadcasting live stream channels in India:

With the COVID-19 crisis not daunting Indians anymore, the ‘big daddy of all entertainment’ is set to return to the Indian shores. Yes, we are talking about the fabled IPL. With its earlier edition occurring in the Middle East, the Indians are now waiting with bated breath for the tournament to actually happen in India.

Star Sports holds the right for the official broadcast and live streaming of the IPL in India. With the IPL auction, it is no exception. A range of Star Sports channels, including the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada, will showcase the entire IPL 2021 auction live.

Before the auction commences from 3 PM or 15:00 IST, there will be a pre-auction show that will start an hour before the auction schedule.

In India, Star Sports and its range of channels including the regional variants, are available as part of various paid cable and DTH packages like Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel and Reliance Networks etc. The pricings vary according to the cable and DTH packages subscribed.

Watching IPL 2021 auction via official tv-streaming networks in India:

Disney+Hotstar is the name of the OTT platform that will be broadcasting the IPL auction live in India. You can download the app, enter your credentials, subscribe to the Premium or VIP package and enjoy to the fullest!

Watching IPL 2021 auction via official broadcasting channels in Australia:

Foxtel’s Fox Cricket will be broadcasting the IPL 2021 auction live for the Aussie cricket-maniacs! Foxtel has numerous bundles and plans and the subscription packages vary accordingly. Foxtel plus Netflix comes for a standard pricing of AUD 334, which includes the connection fee, installation fee, box fee and a month’s subscription charge for a new customer.

The IPL 2021 auction will be broadcasted live from 20:30 AEDT.

Watching IPL 2021 auction via official broadcasting channels in New Zealand:

Sky Sports 2, as a part of Sky Network Television, is the home of the IPL 2021 auction live for the Kiwis! The Sky Network Television brings the New Zealanders a flurry of sports and entertainment options all year round. The monthly cost of Sky Sport is a meager 31.99 NZD.

The auction starts at 22:30 NZDT.

Watching IPL 2021 auction via official broadcasting channels in the USA:

For the cricket freaks residing in the USA, Willow TV is the home of the IPL 2021 live auction. It will be displaying the same from 4:30 AM EST for the sports fans in the country. The subscription cost of Willow TV is just 9.99 USD per month and it does not entail a free subscription or trial period.

How to watch the IPL auction live using a VPN?

If you are encountering a geo-restriction or a geo-block in your area and it is hindering you from witnessing the IPL 2021 auction live, then you need to consider downloading some of the most brilliant ways to overcome that situation. You can download a VPN service provider that helps you to mask your IP and override the geo-block. Some of the renowned ones are NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

How to watch the IPL auction online live using social media?

Social media is a very good option for watching IPL 2021 auction live without paying any subscription fees. Let’s find out the available ones.

Facebook:

It is a brilliant platform as there are discussion threads, communities and pages dedicated to IPL. You just need to find the relevant place which will give you a taste of the live IPL 2021 auction.

Twitter:

Find out your favorite sporting events like the IPL 2021 auction live using hashtags like #IPL21, #IPL2021, #IPLAUCTION and enjoy all the action.

Teams for IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

IPL Auction Players List

