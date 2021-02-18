What Are the Best eSports for Amateur Players?

The world of eSports has gone international recently, leaving most people wondering how they kickstart a career playing games for a living. Unfortunately, getting good at FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer isn’t going to guarantee you a six-figure yearly sum.

Still, the fact that a career might not be over the horizon shouldn’t prevent you from indulging in eSports. The industry is set to generate £1.29 billion by 2022, so it’s obviously got a lot going for it. Of course, life can be tough as a beginner because online multiplayer games are unforgiving.

What you need are eSports titles that are ideal for a range of skill levels. Here are three you should seriously consider if you want to sample what eSports have to offer.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is considered to be tough to master. On the flip side, it’s easy to learn thanks to the multiple playable heroes on offer. There are more than 100, so you can easily choose a character that is less challenging to handle, and save the tougher ones until your matchmaking rating has increased.

MMR Dota 2 is essential to the game as it estimates a player’s skill level. As a result, there’s no need to fret about going into combat with people who are seasoned pros. Your MMR rating is there to pit you against like-minded users and help you enhance your skillset.

Who are the easier heroes to pick up and play? Typically, they include Sven, Lich and Bristleback, while the hardest setting is reserved for Meepo and Invoker.

League of Legends

An oldie but goodie, LoL is one of the original multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles ever released, which has cemented its legacy in the annals of gaming history. It’s the likes of League of Legends that have encouraged real sporting stars to enter the fray, such as Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann.

Still, the foundation of the game is simple, which is partly why the tournaments regularly hit 100 million viewers. Like Dota 2, there is an array of characters to play with, making it more straightforward if you pick correctly. But LoL only consists of two teams of five players, so the maps aren’t saturated.

Playing Call of Duty or Fortnite, for example, is almost impossible because there is barely any time to get to grips with the game. League of Legends is less densely populated, allowing newbies to learn on the job.

Rocket League

Essentially, Rocket League is soccer with cars. That’s it. As a result, the concept isn’t difficult for new players to understand, so there isn’t any complicated or exclusive jargon or strategies. Plus, it’s fast-paced to avoid people getting bored or losing interest.

The latter feature can be frustrating at first, yet it adds to the excitement of the action once you settle in. Remember that eSports are about more than ease of access and ease of use. They must be compelling if you’re going to stick around for the long-term.

All of the releases on this list have similar elements that make them excellent for beginners. They are simple, freeing and thrilling to play. For amateurs, there are no better titles around right now!