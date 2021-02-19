MMJ For MMA - How MMJ Can Make a Difference

Arkansas is one of many States trying to increase participation in the increasingly popular and ever-growing global phenomenon of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). You don’t have to strive and endeavour to be the next Connor McGregor or Ronda Rousey to enjoy and take part in what can be an exceptional means of keeping fit.

I Can’t Do Martial Arts, I Am Disabled

Like with a lot of top level sports, there are amateur and recreational levels of participation and competition for anyone to train in, improve and enjoy in MMA. This is particularly prevalent to anyone who may have a physically or mentally limiting disorder or disability that has a passion for MMA and still wants to take part. Depending on your condition and the individual symptoms you suffer with there are potentially different options and various routes around them to allow you to participate in Arkansa.

Ways To Take Part Whilst Having A Medical Disorder Treated By MMJ

Non-contact . You don’t have to fight to train in a similar way to an MMA fighter. Cardiovascular fitness is crucial to an MMA competitor and they do vigorous cardio preparation before a fight. Condition-allowing, you could replicate the cardiovascular training or elements of it to get fight fit without fighting.

Classes. Exercise classes such as boxercise, body combat and body attack allow participants to learn moves and techniques of fighting whilst getting fit and not getting hit themselves. This is an ideal semi-contact or non-contact workout for MMA enthusiasts unable to compete in an octagon.

Disciplines . There are many MMA disciplines that combine to make an all-round fighter. Research the physical components of the chosen discipline and match them to your symptoms and condition. If you feel you could perform some of or a few techniques of the individual attribute then give it a go. Mastering one is better than none at all.

Sparring . Granted you probably shouldn’t spar with a boxer any time soon but there are MMA equivalents that could suit. For example, Judo throws may be manageable whereas kick-boxing is out of the question. You could practice Jiu-Jitsu holds without going 100% and getting hurt but still master the craft and learn the techniques of specific holds.

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Qualifying Conditions

To apply for Arkansas medical marijuana card, the following conditions are listed as eligible by The Arkansas Department of Health;

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Intractable pain which is pain that has not responded to ordinary medications, treatment or surgical measures for more than six months

Peripheral neuropathy & neuropathic pain disorders

Severe arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Seizures & epilepsy

Severe and persistent muscle spasms or spasticity

Multiple sclerosis

Cancer

Glaucoma

Positive status for HIV/AIDS

Hepatitis C

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Tourette’s syndrome

Crohn’s disease

Ulcerative colitis

Alzheimer’s disease

Cachexia or wasting syndrome

Severe nausea

The Arkansas Department of Health may approve other medical conditions and deem them suitable for treatment and will judge them on a case by case basis after consultation with the lead physician.

*Please note that certain disorders and illnesses will strictly forbid MMA practices however if you should check with your MMJ doctor which disciplines and practices mentioned above could be feasible for partial-participation.