UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The Black Beast got the biggest win of his career, perhaps, tonight in Las Vegas, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis.

Before we go any further, we should note that most the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Derrick Lewis: $380,000 ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $355,000 ($335,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Daukaus: $113,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Aspinall: $113,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $110,000 ($100,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay) (not estimated – Blaydes revealed he makes $100,000)

Aleksei Oleinik: $95,000 ($85,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya: $92,200 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $7,200 from Vieira for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aiemann Zahabi: $81,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Rodriguez for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eddie Wineland: $66,000 ($46,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gordon: $56,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $9,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ketlen Vieira: $33,800 ($36,000 to show, $7,200 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darrick Minner: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Phil Hawes: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shana Dobson: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Chavez: $24,500 ($12,000 to show, $9,000 from Gordon for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Castaneda: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Casey O’Neill: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Landwehr: $18,500 ($15,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nassourdine Imavov: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Vanderaa: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Drako Rodriguez: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)