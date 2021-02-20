UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Results

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis

Feb 20, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Curtis Blaydes (14-2, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Derrick Lewis (24-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Ketlen Vieira (11-1, #6 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (13-5, 1 NC, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Charles Rosa (13-4, #34 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner (25-11, #45 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Aleksei Oleinik (59-14-1, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Daukaus (10-3, #22 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Phil Hawes (9-2, #38 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov (9-2, #49 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (30-19, 2 NC, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Tom Aspinall (9-2, #24 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Jared Gordon (16-4, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Danny Chavez (11-3, #57 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Drakkar Klose (11-2-1, #35 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena (8-3, #31 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Eddie Wineland (24-14-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs John Castaneda (17-5)

Featherweights:

Julian Erosa (24-9, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Nate Landwehr (14-3, #33 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Shana Dobson (4-4, #15 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Casey O’Neill (5-0)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (18-3, 1 NC, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Jamall Emmers (18-5, #57 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Aiemann Zahabi (7-2, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Drako Rodriguez (7-1)

Heavyweights:

Sergey Spivak (11-2, #27 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-4)

