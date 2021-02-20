UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Results

MMA Manifesto

February 20, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis
Feb 20, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,868 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Curtis Blaydes  (14-2, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Derrick Lewis   (24-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Ketlen Vieira   (11-1, #6 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya   (13-5, 1 NC, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Charles Rosa   (13-4, #34 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner   (25-11, #45 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik  (59-14-1, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Daukaus   (10-3, #22 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Phil Hawes   (9-2, #38 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov   (9-2, #49 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski   (30-19, 2 NC, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Tom Aspinall   (9-2, #24 ranked heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  4:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Jared Gordon   (16-4, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Danny Chavez   (11-3, #57 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Drakkar Klose   (11-2-1, #35 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena   (8-3, #31 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Eddie Wineland   (24-14-1, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs John Castaneda   (17-5)

Featherweights:
Julian Erosa   (24-9, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Nate Landwehr   (14-3, #33 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Shana Dobson   (4-4, #15 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Casey O’Neill   (5-0)

Featherweights:
Chas Skelly   (18-3, 1 NC, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Jamall Emmers   (18-5, #57 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Aiemann Zahabi   (7-2, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Drako Rodriguez   (7-1)

Heavyweights:
Sergey Spivak   (11-2, #27 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa   (11-4)

 

