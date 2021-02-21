finalsTV: Tennis Crackstreams Australian Open Finals Live Stream Reddit - Youtube, Tv Guide, News, and Updates

Heading over to the Final matches of Australian open 2021. World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic begins his journey in the Australian Open on day one of the tournament as he is set to take on France’s Jeremy Chardy at the Rod Laver Arena, on Monday.

Novak Djokovic VS Daniil Medvedev

Serbia and Canada will clash in the first tie on Rod Laver Arena. The two nations met in last year’s knockout stage when Serbia claimed a 3-0 victory to reach the semi-finals. The pair will meet for the second straight year in No. 1 singles action.

The standout match of that tie was Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov’s No. 1 singles clash, won by Djokovic in a final-set tie-break. World No. 1 was pushed to the limit for two hours and 40 minutes in Sydney, but he held his nerve to deny the Canadian a memorable victory.

Australian Open Tennis Final Live Stream Reddit 2021 Free Channels Crackstreams

Lucky for you, Reddit allows fans to find live streams for all the hottest Australian Open Tennis matches online. All users need to do is search for the particular game, with the team names included in the query, and Reddit will do the rest. This will help you find live streams to fit any need you may have, depending on what game you want to watch.

The Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur match has been scheduled for 1:30 PM IST (7:00 PM AEDT) on Tuesday, February 2, and will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Australian Open Tennis 2021 Nadal vs De Minaur live streaming details, Nadal vs De Minaur head to head stats, and our preview for the match.

Schedule

2021 Australian Open Schedule of Play

Date Time (EST) Match Schedule Mon, January 18, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round Mon, January 18, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round Tue, January 19, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round Tue, January 19, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 1st Round Wed, January 20, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round Wed, January 20, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round Thu, January 21, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round Thu, January 21, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round Fri, January 22, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round Fri, January 22, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round Sat, January 23, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round Sat, January 23, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round Sun, January 24, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round Sun, January 24, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round Mon, January 25, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round Mon, January 25, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s 4th Round Tue, January 26, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals Tue, January 26, 2021 7:00 PM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals Wed, January 27, 2021 11:00 AM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals Wed, January 27, 2021 7:30 PM Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals Thu, January 28, 2021 11:00 AM Women’s Semifinals Thu, January 28, 2021 7:30 PM Men’s Semifinal Fri, January 29, 2021 3:00 PM Mixed Doubles Semi / Women’s Doubles Final / Men’s Singles Semifinal Sat, January 30, 2021 4:00 PM Women’s Singles Final / Men’s Doubles Final Sun, January 31, 2021 4:00 PM Mixed Doubles Final / Men’s Singles Final

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021 – DAY 3

ORDER OF PLAY – WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 10 (All times AEDT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 11am

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) def Bianca Andreescu (CAN) [8] 6-3 6-2

Not before 1pm

Serena Williams (USA) [10] def Nina Stojanovic (SRB) 6-3 6-0

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] def Frances Tiafoe (USA), 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3

From 7pm

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Maxime Cressy (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

Show Court 1

From 11am

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] def Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

Sorana Cirstrea (ROU) def Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9], 6-4 1-6 6-1

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] def Dominik Koepfer (GER), 6-4 6-0 6-2

From 7pm

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [18] v Alex Bolt (AUS)

John Cain Arena

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) def Stan Wawrinka (SUI) [17], 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(9)

Sara Errani (ITA) def Venus Williams (USA), 6-1 6-0

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] def Camila Giorgi (ITA), 6-2 6-4

Not before 7pm

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA) [29]

Aussies in action

Court 3

Second match

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [20] def James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-1 6-2

Fourth match

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [11] def Bernard Tomic (AUS), 6-1 6-3 6-2

Sky Sports

The most popular way to watch soccer live streams online is via Sky Sports, which has long been one of the most reputable channels to watch sporting events.

Sky Sports also provides fans with tons of video clips, and up-to-the-minute live scores, keeping the public informed — one goal at a time. Its coverage spans across so many different leagues and matches that it’s worthwhile for any level of sports fan, even if you only follow one team, or if you like to watch it all. Everything is possible with Sky Sports.

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch Australian Open Tennis 2021. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sling TV

Sling TV is the best option to watch Tennis matches online, for those that can’t on television. It’s versatile, giving fans options to watch many different sports, and even has ESPN as one of its channels. Therefore you can get the TV service to be able to watch the game without a hitch.

Fans do have to pay a subscription fee to get the service, but there’s a 7-day trial available.

YouTube TV

Fans are beginning to warm up to YouTube TV, and it’s becoming one of the most popular ways to watch live sports online.

It does require fans to pay for the subscription, but the majority of them deem it worthwhile for the price, given how many other channels are included. And if for some reason your country does not have access to these streaming channels, you can always use a VPN to alter your location, and change to a country where it’s allowed. That’s the value of a reliable VPN.

As far as pricing options go, the YouTube TV basic plan starts from $49.99 per month. This will give you a wide range of channel options — from sports to entertainment to everything else you may want.

There’s also a trial period, so you can give it a shot before you lock in the full price.

Australian Open Tennis group draws

Group A – Serbia, Germany, Canada

Group B – Spain, Greece, Australia

Group C – Austria, Italy, France

Group D – Russia, Argentina, Japan

ATP Cup 2021 Tennis schedule

Tuesday, February 2 – Morning session – starting 4:30 AM IST Group A – Rod Laver Arena Group C – John Cain Arena 1. Dusan Lajovic (SRB) vs Milos Raonic (CAN) 1. Dennis Novak (AUT) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2. Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3. Doubles – Serbia vs Canada 3. Doubles – Austria vs Italy

ATP Cup Tennis 2021 Live Streaming Online

If you live in a location where you watch a live stream of ESPN, beIN sports, CCTV, TSN, RDS, Super sport, , it’s not necessarily game over for you and your Australian Open Tennis viewing aspirations. You may be able to use your login id and passwords to an online streaming service to gain accessibility to a streaming app such as ESPN or MNC Sports to watch live Australian Open Tennis games online which will be paid as well as free. All you will need is a working a stable working Internet and Free VPN services.

Due to numerous regional limitations and restrictions, some of you might face channel availability issues in your country when logging in to stream the upcoming Australian Open Tennis 2021 Tennis Championship. However, what if we were to tell you there is a best way you can solve out such issues.

Well, there is! All you have to do is get your hands on a VPN service and everything from there on out will be available to you, including the channels which you could not previously access by just use the VPN and go with countries geolocation and enjoy the any channel of that countries. So, without taking any more of your time, here is how you can watch the Australian Open Tennis with a VPN service.

Head to ExpressVPN services for latest deals follow ExpressVPN Offer page. Subscribe to one of the plans (monthly, 1-year and 2-year) Download on your preferred streaming device Log in with your credentials Select “United States” as your server location (refer to the table above for other channels) Go to ESPN Search for the Livestream Get watching

Australian Open 2021 Tennis Live On Smartphone

In This Modern Era in 2020, Smartphone Is The Most Using Thing To Watch Anything, To Get Information About Anything, And So On. For The Users Of Smart Phone We Are Ready To Give You The Information, So That, You Can Always Enjoy Grand Slam Tennis 2021 Live Event. You Can Install Official Broadcasting Software. Or You Can Get Access By Using Smartphone To Following Our Instruction. Always Follow Our Site And Enjoy The Australian Open Tennis Live Stream On Smartphone.

How To Watch Australian Open Tennis 2021 Tennis Live On Cable

If You Want To Enjoy Australian Open Tennis On Cable, Select Only the Official Streaming Site. Because Official Site Is Only Trusted By Everybody. If You Use Other Streaming Site, You Can Get Only Video, Only Sound Or It Can’t Be Clear Like HD.

On The Other Hand, The Official Streaming Site Will telecast Australian Open Tennis Live. So, You Should All-Time Connect Official Channel. Because Official Channel Will Give You The Access To Watch The Event. If there Are Many Problems To Connect With Official Channel, You Can Subscribe The Channel, So That, You Can Get Access By Using Cable Any Time Anywhere.

How To Watch Australian Open Tennis 2021 Live Without A Cable?

Behind This Modern World, There Is Another World That Is Called Internet World. If You Want To Watch Australian Open Tennis Online Without A Cable, You Have To Find The Online Accessible Channels. Watching Without A Cable Is A Prevalent Choice For Those With High Mobility, Or Simply Those Who Don’t Want To Use Cable. It will be The Best Streaming Services For You.

Broadcaster & TV channels info

In addition to its domestic coverage of the Entire Match coverage of the 2021 Australian Open Tennis which will also be showcased around the world by its international broadcast media partners on various channels. Eurosport is bags the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open Tennis in continental Europe by reaching 52 countries. WOWOW has partnered with the Australian Open Tennis since 1992 and shown Australian Open Tennis television rights in Japan. Prime Video which to be shown the Grand Slam Tennis tv coverage in the United Kingdom and Ireland; CCTV and Tencent in China While Star India Broadcast the Australian Open Tennis live in the Indian subcontinent countries. One of the leading sports channel of BeIN Sports to Telecast the Australian Open Tennis live action in the Middle East and North Africa. Some of the other Channel likes of ESPN International in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, South America and Oceania; Fox Sports in Southeast Asia; TSN and RDS in Canada; and SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa to Telecast the Grand Slam 2021 Tennis competition.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video United States ESPN Australia ESPN International Belgium EuroSport Brazil SporTV Canada The Sports Network (TSN) China Fox Sports Asia France,Norway, Russia & Germany EuroSport India Star India Indonesia Fox Sports Asia Italy EuroSport Japan Wowow South Africa SuperSport UAE BeIN Media Group

Australian Open Tennis Crackstreams Live Stream Reddit 2021

Watch Australian Open 2021 Live Grand Slam tennis tournament that will take place at Melbourne Park, from Feb 8 to 21 Feb 2021. It will be the 109th edition of the Australian Open, the 53nd in the Open Era.The upcoming competition will be the wrapper of the season event for the highest-ranked singles players and doubles teams which conduct the events under the 2021 Australian Open 2021,Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are the defending champions in Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles, respectively.

Venue Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia Date 8 Feb – 21 Feb 2021 Kickoff time 6:00 p.m. ET Broadcast ESPN and Tennis Channel Live Stream Watch Here



Australian Open 2021 Live Streaming in Official Channel and Websites Gide?

Australian Open 2021 is around the corner. One of the most interesting events is just too great to be missed if you are a true fan of the tennis sport. As expected, the upcoming Australian Open 2021 is going to be different than the previous ones. So, make sure you don’t miss it to capture all of the best moments in the Australian Open 2021.

Australian Open 2021 Live Streaming Official Websites Channel

Australian Open 2021 is viewable through various mediums. Depending on what you are going to use, you will be able to see the whole event without any problem. The key here is to focus on the official broadcasters based on where you live or travel.

You can see the complete list of the broadcaster in the official site of the Australian Open 2021 ausopen.com. Then you will know which one you’d need to tune in to watch the event.

Here are the official broadcasters which you can check:

● Channel 9 in Australia

● ESPN in the USA

● Eurosport Player in the UK

● BeIN Sports in the middle east.

See the complete list of broadcasters at the ausopen.com and you will not need to worry about it anymore.

United States

If you are traveling or living in the US, you just need to tune into the ESPN channel to watch every game in the Australian Open 2021.

Besides the ESPN itself, the ESPN Latin America and ESPN Brazil have also obtained the right to broadcast the event. That means you can also enjoy the great moments in the Australian Open 2021 in South America as well.

ESPN has fantastic way to provide the visibility to the US viewers. Besides watching conveniently in your TV, you will also be able to tune in the ESPN through your mobile device. For this, you just need to install the ESPN app on your mobile device.ESPN app is available on iOS, Android mobiles, and the other compatible devices. Using your credentials, you can get access to the live streaming through ESPN.

ESPN

You can watch Australian Open 2020 around the world. The Australian Open 2020 coverage is available around the world but many folks in the US will be following this event with their friends and family. If you’re one of them, then you don’t need to tune in anything else than the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

ESPN has confirmed about their participation in doing the coverage for the Australian Open. So, you just need to use your credentials to use the ESPN service. Besides ESPN itself, the broadcast will also be available at the ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+.

United Kingdom

Watching the Australian Open 2021 in the UK will be easy. Amazon Prime is the confirmed broadcaster of the Australia Open 2021 for the UK viewers. The officials have confirmed that this live streaming provider will conduct the coverage for the entire event.

If you are already a member of Amazon Prime, you could use your credentials to access the content. Meanwhile, you could take a look at the Amazon Prime trial if you haven’t decided it yet. Amazon Prime has live streaming rights that allows it conduct all of the moments coverage.

Free trial for new users span 30 days. So, you can cancel the free trial offer anytime you want after the Australian Open ends. The good thing here is that you don’t need to spend a single dime to watch Australian Open 2021 through this service.

Amazon Fire TV

The Tennis TV app is also compatible with the Amazon Fire TV. Not to mention that the Amazon Prime Video is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV. After all, both products are coming from the same provider. You can just use your credentials to login to the app and enjoy all of the perks that the service offers.

Amazon Prime is the sole broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in the UK. If you are in the UK, you could tune into this option to watch the event from the beginning to the end. If you haven’t registered yet, don’t worry. As a new member, you’re eligible to use its 30 days free trial. Therefore, you can watch Australian Open for free, without spending a single dime.

How to Watch the Australian Open 2021 in Australia, Canada, or Live outside

In Australia, you’d like to get to the Channel 9 to see the coverage of Australian Open 2021 . Channel 9 offers both live TV and on-demand streaming in Australia.

Meanwhile, you could use tune in TSN if you’re in Canada.

If you are living outside the both countries, you could refer back to the official site of the Australia Open to see if there’s any broadcasting channel in your current location. If there’s none, check on the live streaming services like FuboTV, sling TV, PS Vue, etc.

Australian Open 2021 Schedule of Play

Australian Open Tennis 2021 Schedule Check the schedule below for the match dates and times

SESSION DATE TIME FEATURE 1 Mon, February 8, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 2 Mon, February 8, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 3 Tue, February 9, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 4 Tue, February 9, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 1st Round 5 Wed, February 10, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 6 Wed, February 10, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 7 Thu, February 11, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 8 Thu, February 11, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round 9 Fri, February 12, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 10 Fri, February 12, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 11 Sat, February 13, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 12 Sat, February 13, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round 13 Sun, February 14, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 14 Sun, February 14, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 15 Mon, February 15, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 16 Mon, February 15, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 4th Round 17 Tue, February 16, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 18 Tue, February 16, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 19 Wed, February 17, 2021 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 20 Wed, February 17, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals 21 Thu, February 18, 2021 11:00 am Women’s Semifinals 22 Thu, February 18, 2021 7:00 pm Men’s Semifinal 23 Fri, February 19, 2021 3:00 pm Mixed Doubles Semi /

Women’s Doubles Final /

Men’s Singles Semifinal 24 Sat, February 20, 2021 4:00 pm Women’s Singles Final /

Men’s Doubles Final 25 Sun, February 21, 2021 4:00 pm Mixed Doubles Final /

Men’s Singles Final

How to Watch Australian Open 2021 Without Cable?

The definite method to watch the Australian Open in the United States and past is to buy in to one of the major live TV spilling administrations. We’ll go over them and tell where you can discover the channels you need.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service. It offers a 7-day free trial and costs $19.99 for the first month before jumping up to $44.99 a month. It includes a live feed of ESPN in dozens of markets.

In the first place, on our rundown, we have fuboTV, which is the ideal stage for the individuals who love sports. There’s a solitary wrap you can get here, called fubo ($54.99/mo) and it highlights huge amounts of channels. You can likewise include a lot of channel packs and premium systems in the event that you need increasingly content. You’ll really need to include one of these, in particular Sports Plus ($8.99/mo) in the event that you need to get the Tennis Channel. ESPN isn’t a piece of fuboTV’s offering, so you’ll need to manage without.

Supporters can generally record the matches to watch sometime in the not too distant future since fuboTV offers them each of the 30 hours of cloud DVR extra room. There’s a likelihood to redesign directly to 500 hours of cloud space by paying $9.99 every month. The stage additionally supports up to two concurrent streams, however a third can be included for a little month to month expense. Try to give our fuboTV survey a read-through before settling on any choices.

Sling TV

At the top of the list we have Sling TV, which is an excellent service that allows users to customize their subscriptions. There are three bundles you can get – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo) -, as well as numerous TV channel packs grouped together based on interest, and various premium networks.

You can find ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 in the Orange and Orange + Blue bundles. There’s no trace of ABC, however, so you’re going to have to do without them.

Next up we have Sling TV, which is a fantastic platform that gives users loads of room to customize their subscriptions. There are three bundles you can pick here – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), Orange + Blue ($40/mo), as well as plenty of interest-based channel packs and premium networks. On Sling TV, you’ll find that ESPN channels can be found in the Orange and Orange + Blue bundles, while the Tennis Channel is stashed away in the Sports Extra, which will cost you $5 per month if you picked the Orange bundle and $10 per month if you chose the Blue or Orange + Blue bundles.

If you’ll miss any of the matches and want to make sure you can DVR them, you’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month to get 50 hours of space since none is available by default. When it comes to multi-screen streaming, you’ll have to think well before picking a starter bundle because Orange comes with a single screen, while Orange + Blue comes with four simultaneous streams. Read our Sling TV review to get all the details straight.

ESPN+

Another nice alternative is ESPN+, which was launched in April 2018 and managed to gain millions of subscribers in a very short time.

Access to the platform costs $5 per month or $50 per year, depending on the payment model you want. The service gives users access to everything that’s already on the ESPN app, plus exclusive content, original productions, and special sports events. Read our ESPN+ review to find out more.

Hulu

Allows for the viewing of over 50 live channels at $39.99/month. In order to take advantage of the free possibilities, one would have to sign up and receive the free 7-day trial. Once the trial is up, one could cancel the service free of charge.

Another option you have is Hulu via the live TV plan they’re now offering for $44.99 per month. Of course, there’s only one bundle of channels you can enjoy here, but there are some great networks covered so you can have loads of fun with them. Hulu only offers ESPN and ESPN 2, and there’s no Tennis Channel on the list, but that’s enough as it is to get you watching the Australian Open.

In case you need to record any of the content, Hulu offers 50 hours of DVR storage space by default, but you can expand to 200 hours of storage space if you pay $14.99 per month. Furthermore, Hulu with live TV comes with two simultaneous streams, so you can enjoy TV on multiple devices at once. Again, if you pay $14.99 you can expand the limit infinitely. Read our Hulu review for all the details you may need.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes ABC in addition to over 50 other channels for $35/month. You also get other major networks ABC, NBC, and CBS, plus more. You also get 5 ESPN channels. YouTube TV has everything you need to watch the RWC all matches on its official YouTube channel.

Another great option is YouTube TV, which also only features one bundle of channels. The subscription to the service costs $49.99 per month and comes with some great channels and even better perks. YouTubeTV will help you watch all those cool Australian Open matches via ESPN, ESPN 2, as well as Tennis Channel. If you’re sick of the commentary on one channel you can easily check the other.

If you need to miss any of the matches and want to watch later, you can have YouTube TV DVR it for you, which should be quite easy especially since the storage space is unlimited, with the only limitation being the 9-month expiration date. You can also watch content on up to three devices at the same time. Check out TechNadu’s YouTube TV review to get the full picture.

DirecTV Now

Allows for the viewing of over 65 live channels at $40/month. In order to take advantage of the free possibilities, one would have to sign up and receive the free 7-day trial. If timed properly, one could watch the Australian Open live action during the free trial period and cancel free of charge prior to the trial’s expiration.

Also on the list is DirecTV Now, which is a platform that comes with seven bundles nowadays. Two of them were introduced in the Spring of 2019, namely Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo). The other five – Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra ($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo) – have been around since “forever” but they used to have a different name and a much lower subscription price. If you want to add more channels, you can do that via a couple of Spanish channel packs, three international packs, and several premium networks. On DirecTV Now, you’ll find that ESPN can be found in all bundles, although in Optimo Mas it’s replaced by ESPN Deportes. As for the Tennis Channel, you can only find it in Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate.

When it comes to cloud DVR storage, DirecTV Now only offers 20 hours worth of space, which isn’t much. The service allows users to watch content on up to two devices at once, which can be upgraded to three by paying $5 per month. We have a detailed DirecTV Now review if you’re looking for more info.

Australian Open 2021 live online using VPN

Both Tennis TV and Amazon Prime Video has pretty strict geo-restriction policy. That means when you are out of the coverage area, you have a great chance to experience the blackout. And when it happens, it can be stressful since you can’t use your live streaming service to watch AUS Finals 2021 in your holiday.

You may have heard about this but VPN can be the best solution to unblock the geo-restriction. If you experience the blackout, it is because your live streaming provider sees you coming from other locations which they do not provide the service. Therefore, they block you from using their service.

The VPN can help you to unblock that kind of restriction. It allows you to connect to a specific server. For instance, you are using Amazon Prime Video for watching the event. If you are outside the UK and Ireland, you won’t be able to use it unless you connect to the respective country servers. VPN can help you with that.

What is the Australian Open 2021 Prize Money on Offer?

2021 edition of the Australian Open will have total prize money of A$ 71,000,000 (50 million dollars) associated with it. Here’s the detailed breakdown of who will earn how much at the 2021 Australian Open.

Singles Aus Open 2021 Prize Money

RANK PRIZE MONEY IN USD PRIZE MONEY IN AUD PRIZE MONEY IN GBP Winner $2,757,624 $4,120,000 $2,092,098 Runner-up $1,382,158 $2,065,000 $1,048,588 Semi-Final $696,099 $1,040,000 $528,102 Quarter-Final $351,396 $525,000 $266,590 Round 4 $200,798 $300,000 $152,337 Round 3 $120,479 $180,000 $91,402 Round 2 $85,674 $128,000 $64,997 Round 1 $60,239 $90,000 $45,701 Q3 $33,466 $50,000 $25,390 Q2 $21,753 $32,500 $16,503 Q1 $13,387 $20,000 $10,156

Doubles Aus Open 2021 Prize Money

RANK PRIZE MONEY IN USD PRIZE MONEY IN AUD PRIZE MONEY IN GBP Winner $508,688 $760,000 $385,921 Runner-up $254,344 $380,000 $192,960 Semi-Final $133,865 $200,000 $101,558 Quarter-Final $73,626 $110,000 $55,857 Round 3 $41,498 $62,000 $31,483 Round 2 $25,434 $38,000 $19,296 Round 1 $16,733 $25,000 $12,695

Mixed Doubles Aus Open 2021

RANK PRIZE MONEY IN USD PRIZE MONEY IN AUD PRIZE MONEY IN GBP Winner $127,172 $190,000 $96,480 Runner-up $66,933 $100,000 $50,779 Semi-Final $33,466 $50,000 $25,390 Quarter-Final $16,064 $24,000 $12,187 Round 2 $8,032 $12,000 $6,093 Round 1 $4,183 $6,250 $3,174

Australian Open 2021 live Live on Social Media?

You can keep up to date of the Australian Open 2021 and its relevant information through their official social media accounts.

Facebook

Facebook official Tennis TV comes up with the best updates, news, highlights, as well as videos to enjoy.

Twitter

Twitter is a fast paced information platform. If you are mobile and want to know the complete information in a more compact form, you cannot go wrong with Twitter.

Reddit

Reddit has such wonderful community in which fellow Tennis fans trade information. You will find out a lot of threads which focus on the upcoming ATP Finals 2019. don’t miss out the information there.

YouTube

Consider to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video or Tennis TV YouTube Channel. Or, you could subscribe to official ATP Finals YouTube Channel. You will find abundant videos from there.

How to get Australian Open 2021 tickets

Tickets have been on sale since the early years. To get a seat at The O2 in London, you will want to visit AXS official site to reserve your tickets.

Australian Open 2021 Prize Money Quick Facts

First-round qualifiers will earn $25k AUD which is up 25% on 2020

The total Australian Open prize purse for 2021 is $71.15 million, up 0.70% percent on 2020

First-round main draw singles take home $100k, up 11% on 2020

Prize money has nearly tripled (185% increase) from $25 million in 2011

Singles champions will take home $2.75 million AUD.

Final Words

The event is fast approaching. You will need to decide now if you’d like to attend the venue or watch it from your favorite screen. Either way, you will surely make great memories with your family or friends who watch it together with you.