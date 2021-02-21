Rapid Recap: Celtics force OT but can't reverse collapse vs Pelicans

The Celtics blew a lead in spectacular fashion to collapse to a rising Pelicans team, losing 120-115.

New Orleans threw a haymaker to build a double-digit lead on Boston in the opening minutes. The Cs responded by tightening up on D and stealing the own lead behind Jaylen Brown (25-6-9 for the night). Boston bolstered their lead in the second frame as the reserves exploited the NOLA bench and made Zion Williamson a virtual non-factor. Tatum, slow to start, got into his bag during Q2 (en route to 32-9-2-2 for the game). Strong turnover-forcing team defense drove the Celtics to lead 63-47 at halftime.

Q3/early Q4 were a much different story. Things got hairy as Williamson woke up on offense and Boston started missing poorly selected shots and blowing defensive assignments—so much so that a 21-point lead evaporated in what felt like seconds. Brandon Ingram knotted it at 98 with barely 4 minutes left and soon after retook the lead. While the Cs managed to force OT with crucial shots by Brown and Tatum, they couldn’t capitalize on it, and a series of screwups, unlucky breaks and questionable officiating decisions didn’t help. Many are after Brad Stevens’ head, but I’m not really sure who on the team and coaching staff WOULDN’T have to take some blame for this one.

Highlights, thoughts, jokes and fan agita from Twitter below.

BAN DAY GAMES — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) February 21, 2021

Sunday afternoon starts have been no bueno for Celtics. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 21, 2021

Jaylen already has 11 points (3 for 11(!)) shooting, and 5 assists and 4 rebounds. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 21, 2021

TATUM WITH NO REGARD FOR THE STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY OF REGULATION BASKETS:

Quite the response after C's dug a 11-2 hole to start the game. https://t.co/dl2vq9OqHC — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 21, 2021

Celtics are 11-0 this year when leading by 12+ — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 21, 2021

The Celtics have not been great with big leads, so up 16 at halftime will be completely meaningless if they come out of the half flat. But it's not like that's happened this season…. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 21, 2021

(Only natural for Karalis to pour on the cold water, but you can’t blame him.)

The War on Theis continues — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) February 21, 2021

Oh well. MOAR TIMELORD DUNK KING:

Did Redick gets tossed for a bad bounce pass to the ref? — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 21, 2021

BOLD STRATEGY J.J., LET’S SEE IF IT PAYS OFF. Perhaps it did, as NOLA started murdering Boston’s lead after that.

This is true, Celtics had 14 assists at half, only 5 since then. But also the Pels have jacked up their intensity and the Cs are just not matching it. https://t.co/zcAZVQHIWg — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) February 21, 2021

Big Jaylen shot toward the end:

JT’s big one:

Every Cs fan during OT: