Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics force OT but can't reverse collapse vs Pelicans

Rapid Recap: Celtics force OT but can't reverse collapse vs Pelicans

Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics force OT but can't reverse collapse vs Pelicans

By February 21, 2021 7:33 pm

By |

The Celtics blew a lead in spectacular fashion to collapse to a rising Pelicans team, losing 120-115.

New Orleans threw a haymaker to build a double-digit lead on Boston in the opening minutes. The Cs responded by tightening up on D and stealing the own lead behind Jaylen Brown (25-6-9 for the night). Boston bolstered their lead in the second frame as the reserves exploited the NOLA bench and made Zion Williamson a virtual non-factor. Tatum, slow to start, got into his bag during Q2 (en route to 32-9-2-2 for the game). Strong turnover-forcing team defense drove the Celtics to lead 63-47 at halftime.

Q3/early Q4 were a much different story. Things got hairy as Williamson woke up on offense and Boston started missing poorly selected shots and blowing defensive assignments—so much so that a 21-point lead evaporated in what felt like seconds. Brandon Ingram knotted it at 98 with barely 4 minutes left and soon after retook the lead. While the Cs managed to force OT with crucial shots by Brown and Tatum, they couldn’t capitalize on it, and a series of screwups, unlucky breaks and questionable officiating decisions didn’t help. Many are after Brad Stevens’ head, but I’m not really sure who on the team and coaching staff WOULDN’T have to take some blame for this one.

Highlights, thoughts, jokes and fan agita from Twitter below.

 

TATUM WITH NO REGARD FOR THE STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY OF REGULATION BASKETS:

(Only natural for Karalis to pour on the cold water, but you can’t blame him.)

Oh well. MOAR TIMELORD DUNK KING:

BOLD STRATEGY J.J., LET’S SEE IF IT PAYS OFF. Perhaps it did, as NOLA started murdering Boston’s lead after that.

Big Jaylen shot toward the end:

JT’s big one:

Every Cs fan during OT:

, , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps, Red's Army News

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home