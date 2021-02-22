Should You Consider Becoming an Esports Professional?

Making a career in esports may have sounded like a poor choice some 15 years ago. Today, it’s the dream. Playing video games and becoming a millionaire in the process is not just possible – it’s bound to happen if you dedicate yourself to the game you love.

Yet, some people prefer to engage with esports recreationally. They put the occasional flutter and never actually bother with more than that. That's fantastic, and you don't have to chase the dream of becoming an esports professional.

However, if you are keen to find out more on how you can become just that, we are quite happy to walk you through the process. Here is what it boils down to!

1. Love the Game You Play

The first most important condition for being successful as an esports player is to love the game you play. Some people decide to be “esports professionals” for the glory and money and train hard.

However, if you listen to the advice of Na’Vi, one of the household names in Dota 2, your love for the game will define your success as a professional player.

2. Spend Time Practicing

Once you start playing seriously, your passion and hobby-approach to the game will evaporate. You have to understand that the only way to become better at anything in this life is to trade your time in.

In other words, you need to stick to a strict training schedule. Take care of your body and don’t forget to treat yourself to breaks as well as try to live a healthier overall lifestyle. Physical prowess can actually make you a better esports player!

3. Try to Improve Every Time You Play

You must make an effort to improve. Esports is fun to play and it’s a video game after all. However, without analyzing your mistakes, you run the risk of being stuck at the same level over and over again.

Try to reach out to coaches and people who can walk you through the process. Make sure you are making the most out of each session. Yes, conscious effort and over-thinking may remove some of the fun factors from the game, but it would certainly make you a better player in the long-term.

4. Keep Your Cool

One of the common traits of most players is getting angry. Unfortunately, we are all prone to temper bursts. However, the best way to advance in esports, just like anything else, is to make sure you are in control. Don’t project your mistakes, but focus on what you can improve in yourself. If you have the right mindset, you will see progress sooner rather than later! Keep an optimistic outlook and carry on!