Strength vs. Cardio Workouts with Connected Home Gyms: Which is Better?

Over the last year home gyms have become more popular than ever. The reason is clear: the covid-19 pandemic that swept the world from the outset of 2020 forced gyms and other such places to close for prolonged periods. Many have gone out of business as a result, while large numbers of members cancelled their memberships as they could no longer be used.

These same people, stuck in their homes and with restrictions on movement, took to working out at home. Home gyms are not a new idea, but home smart gyms certainly are. These clever machines do away with the need for many items of gym equipment and focus around one central hub. Some are aimed at strength work while others major on cardio. There are three main market leaders in the home smart gym world – Tempo, Tonal and Mirror – and each has its own merits.

Smart Gyms Explained

Smart gyms use machine learning and artificial intelligence to create a model of who you are. They offer you a variety of workouts for both strength and cardio, and the Smart Mirrors machine has some innovative features as do the rival models. The computerised nature of these devices means that some can present a visual representation of you as you work out, and by learning can develop a program for you to follow based on your evident strengths and weaknesses.

In other words, what you have is an AI personal trainer. Most of the smart gyms also come with tutorial options that involve actual trainers in video mode, and many can provide hundreds of different optional workouts at the touch of a button. They make building a home gym easier, but we’re not going to say they’re cheap.

Are they worth the investment? If you work out regularly and others in your family or household also like to exercise then yes, they certainly are. It’s worth looking at the differences between each model, however, as the price range covers $1000 over the three market leaders. Let’s check them out in more detail now.

Strength or Cardio – which Smart Gym?

It is the case that each of these smart gyms is worth looking at for either strength or cardio work. That does not mean they are not worth buying if you want a cardio workout, but that the specifications should be checked out carefully. One thing we shall say is that many people exercise for stress relief especially in these difficult times, as there is plenty of proven research that exercise – even a small amount regularly – benefits the mental health of the participant.

The Mirror smart gym is the cheapest of the three we have looked at, costing a little less than $1900. It comes with some great features but does not include a set of weights. In fact, the only model of the three that comes with weights is the Tempo smart home gym, and it is by some way the one with the best overall features.

This is borne out by customer testimony from those who use it, who also praise it for great overall design, versatility and access to many programs for workouts. At less than $2000 it is a lot cheaper than the third of the bunch – the Tonal – but we still recommend you read further on the specifications of each as the three are all very good, worthy and impressive smart home gym systems.

Now is the time to look for home gym equipment as you may find some good deals, so start investigating them all and decide on the one for you.