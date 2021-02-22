The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Gavin Gwynne +650 over Sean McComb
Notable New Champions:
- Commonwealth Lightweight Champion: Gavin Gwynne
- BBBofC English Welterweight Champion: Samuel Antwi
- LFA Flyweight Champion: Victor Altamirano
- IBF Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Champion: Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela
- WBA International Featherweight Champion: Jordan Gill
- WBA International Heavyweight Champion: Zhan Kossobutskiy
- WBC World Junior Lightweight Champion: Oscar Valdez
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Just Missed It: Damn that salmon! Rafael Alves barely missed weight on the scales, coming in a mere 11 and a half pounds overweight for his featherweight bout with Pat Sabatini. At 157.5lbs, he accomplished the rare feat of missing weight at the weight class above him, too! He blamed the salmon. Seriously. His future in the UFC is uncertain, but he says he’ll return to lightweight.
- A Scary Sight: Oscar Valdez turned in the performance of a lifetime against Miguel Berchelt Saturday night in claiming Berchelt’s long-held WBC title at junior lightweight, capping it off with a VICIOUS knockout that left Berchelt down for an extended period and stretchered off. I couldn’t help but being reminded of the awful, awful night that Maxim Dadashev died after sustaining a hellish beating, but Berchelt seems to be recovering well.
- The Shooter’s Gambit: Every wrestler knows the risk. When you shoot in for that takedown, like Curtis Blaydes lives and dies with, you either risk getting caught in a guillotine choke or catching an uppercut. Derrick Lewis opted for the latter, and delivered a killshot from the basement to lay Blaydes out cold and bank an absolutely monster win to put him in the thick of title contention in the heavyweight division.