UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Feb 22/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 363.5 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 198 3 4 3 Katlyn Chookagian 88.5 4 3 16 Maycee Barber 83 5 5 4 Lauren Murphy 69 6 6 14 Taila Santos 58 7 7 6 Cynthia Calvillo 57.5 8 8 Montana De La Rosa 56 9 11 5 Jennifer Maia 53 10 12 Gillian Robertson 51 11 9 7 Joanne Calderwood 50 12 10 9 Jessica Eye 46 13 15 8 Viviane Araujo 45 14 13 10 Roxanne Modafferi 42.5 15 15 Shana Dobson 39.5 16 23 11 Alexa Grasso 38 17 17 Mayra Bueno Silva 37 18 18 15 Antonina Shevchenko 34 19 19 Ariane Lipski 31 20 20 Poliana Botelho 28.5 21 21 Ji Yeon Kim 27.5 22 22 13 Andrea Lee 26.5 23 NR Manon Fiorot 25 24 24 Miranda Maverick 20 25 26 Cortney Casey 19.5 26 27 Gina Mazany 13 27 28 Molly McCann 10.5 28 NR Casey O’Neill 10 28 36 Lara Procopio 10 28 29 Priscila Cachoeira 10 31 NR Tracy Cortez 9.5 32 31 Liana Jojua 9 32 31 Mariya Agapova 9 34 33 Justine Kish 7.5 35 34 Miranda Granger 5 36 35 Luana Carolina 4.5 37 36 Diana Belbita 0 37 36 Lilya Shakirova 0 37 NR Victoria Leonardo 0





Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweight

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)