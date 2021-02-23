Combat

Fight of the Day: Alexey Ignashov vs. Mike Bernardo

Date: October 11, 2003
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2003 Final Elimination
Championship(s):
Venue: Osaka Dome
Location: Osaka, Japan

 

