Jonathan Quick delivers 54th career shutout

Jonathan Quick of Milford, CT recorded his 54th career National Hockey League shutout on Monday. The Los Angeles Kings goaltender made 31 saves in an impressive 3-0 Kings win over the St. Louis Blues.

Quick made 12 saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period. Four Blues led the team with four shots on goal each. They were former Kings left winger Kyle Clifford of Ayr, Ontario, Jacob de La Rose of Arvika, Sweden, Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario, and Ryan O’Reilly of Clinton, Ontario.

Offensively for the Kings on Monday, Dustin Brown of Ithaca, NY led the Kings with two goals. Gabriel Vilardi of Kingston, Ontario also scored for the Kings.

With the win, Quick improves to a record of five wins, two regulation losses, and two losses in extra time. He also has two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.82, and a save percentage of .903. Quick’s other shutout this season came in a 4-0 Kings win over the Minnesota Wild on February 16.

Quick is now in his 14th season with the Kings. All of his 54 NHL shutouts have been while he was in a Kings uniform. He led the NHL with 10 shutouts in the 2011-12 season.

The Kings have overachieved so far this season, and a major reason why has been because of the play of Quick, the best Kings goaltender of all-time. The 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner who has won two William M. Jennings Trophy victories, two Stanley Cups, and been to two All-Star Games, is on a Kings team that is also red hot, as they have won five straight games. During the streak, the Kings have outscored their opponent 20-6.

Los Angeles is also tied for third place in the West Division. At 19 points, the Kings are tied with the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes.