Kenyan Drake not worried about free agency status

Kenyan Drake picked a good time to rack up career-highs in yards and touchdowns, as he’s set to become a free agent next month.

And he doesn’t seem worried about it one bit.

Drake racked up 955 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, continuing to make the Cardinals front office look smart, as the team gave up only a single conditional draft pick to acquire him. But running backs are a dime a dozen, and the trend is for contending teams not to pay them, especially guys that are over 25 years of age.

And while Drake played out a one-year, $8.43 million deal last season, he’s now 27, with Chase Edmonds having shown a lot of promise in the backfield. Drake still appears to believe the Cardinals will bring him back, though.

“I know my team specifically, they’re doing their job diligently working in that degree to put me in the best position from that standpoint,” Drake said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “(Working out) is my main focus right now. Once we get to that bridge, we’ll cross it. It hasn’t really been too much dialogue right now. I know the league and the teams are trying to figure out the cap room, that type of situation. So like I said, once we cross that bridge, we’ll get there. But as of right now, I’m just kind of focusing on making sure I put my best foot forward in this offseason, get to that 1,000 yards.”

If Drake wants to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, he’ll need to stay healthy for an entire season — which he failed to do in both seasons playing for the Cardinals.