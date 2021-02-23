MMA Manifesto

MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 17 - UFC Vegas 20 Picks

MMA Manifesto

February 23, 2021 5:23 pm

By |

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 17th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make losing picks for all the fights on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 20 fight card. Enjoy!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

