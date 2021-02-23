The HOVG Podcast: Nate Corddry

By The Hall of Very Good | February 23, 2021 1:16 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nate Corddry.

The actor (and lifelong Red Sox fan!) talks to the boys about the magic of baseball and why it’s okay to root for former players of your favorite team, his favorite ballparks to visit, drinking “water beer” at Wrigley Field, hanging out and talking baseball with the great Billy Crystal and trying to convince Yankees fan Aaron Sorkin to change his name on “Studio 60”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Showbiz success for Weymouth actor Nate Corddry

Talking to Nate Corddry About ‘Mom’, ‘The Heat’, And Why Boston Stereotypes Will Always Be Funny

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.