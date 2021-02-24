Pekka Rinne notches 59th career shutout

Pekka Rinne of Kempele, Finland recorded his 59th career National Hockey League shutout on Wednesday. The 38-year-old netminder made 24 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Rinne made eight saves in the first period, five saves in the second period, and 11 saves in the third period. Red Wings left winger Bobby Ryan of Cherry Hill, NJ, led Detroit with four shots on goal.

The Predators scored two third period goals for the two-goal win. Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season from captain Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland, and Mikael Granlund of Oulu, Finland on the power-play at 4:36 of the third period. Then, Eeli Tolvanen of Vihti, Finland, the Predators’ first-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, scored his second goal of the season, and third goal of his career at 9:57 of the third period from Forsberg and Josi. Like Forsberg’s goal, Tolvanen’s goal came on the power play.

Rinne now has a record of five wins and five losses. He has a goals against average of 2.36, and a save percentage of .916. One could argue it has slightly been a rebound season for Rinne in 2020-21, as last year he struggled with a goals against average of 3.17, and a save percentage of .895. It was the first time in Rinne’s career that he had a save percentage under .900.

Meanwhile, the Predators’ other goaltender, Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland has struggled this year. He only has a record of three wins and five losses, with a goals against average of 3.47, and a save percentage of .882.

The Predators are on a mini two-game winning streak. Rinne was also in net for Nashville in their 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

With the win on Tuesday, the Predators have a record of eight wins and 10 losses for 16 points. They are currently seven points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for a playoff spot in the Central Division.