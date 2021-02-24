Rapid Recap: Hawks’ record-breaking 3-point shooting obliterates Celtics

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

After two brutal losses on the road, it was gut-check time for your Boston Celtics. They failed it, losing to the Hawks in Atlanta, 127-112. The game was not as close as the final score would suggest.

From the tip, the Hawks were lights-out, destroying the Celtics “defense” with a barrage of long-distance shooting. Atlanta scored the last 10 points of the first quarter and the first 10 points of the second quarter, taking a 50-27 lead.

By halftime, Trae Young had 25 points and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to add 24, making his first 7 triples. That’s not a typo. Trae finished with 33 points on 12 of 23 shooting. Danilo topped that with 38, making an incredible 10 of 12 threes. The Hawks were 23 of 42 from the arc – the most three-pointers the Celtics have ever allowed in a game.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum failed to show up, combining for anemic 10 of 36 shooting.

This was a game the Celtics absolutely needed to win, so it was a little puzzling to see a guy who was DNP-CD for six of the last eight games in the starting five.

Jeff Teague will get the start at point guard tonight for Celtics with Kemba Walker resting. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 25, 2021

How did it go?

Somehow Jeff Teague just airballed a finger roll layup. I have no idea how. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 25, 2021

Solid early highlight, and one of the few all night.

Rob throws down the lob 💥 pic.twitter.com/tXKtCKm4ke — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 25, 2021

But Trae was hot and Boston once again failed at defense.

Celtics open by giving up a 40-point first quarter. Young 17 points, 7-for-10 on basically any kind of shot he wanted. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 25, 2021

#Hawks shoot 67 percent in 1Q with eight threes. #Celtics defense can't be much worse, right? — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 25, 2021

Second quarter, Gallinari got hotter than hot.

Gallo's last 2 made 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/dNwukuJbt2 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 25, 2021

Ya Gallo hitting logo shots now haha — Corey B (@CoreyB08) February 25, 2021

Gallinari: 23 points, 7-of-7 from 3

Young: 17 points, 3-of-5 from 3 ATL: 13-of-18 from 3 Celtics trail Hawks 61-39 w/4:49 left in Q2 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 25, 2021

Hawks are shooting out of their minds, but the Celtics' lack of any resistance helped them get hot. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 25, 2021

The Hawks toyed with the Celtics.

This is the stuff that happens when nothing is going your way… pic.twitter.com/07q9Kheilh — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 25, 2021

This is accurate. But still not good.

For as tough as the last two losses were on this road trip, the Celtics showed heart. Tonight they look exhausted. Schedule losses are ok if you also, you know, get some wins. — Ben Mark (@BMark86) February 25, 2021

On the bench, Marcus couldn’t take any more.

Marcus Smart was just hit with a technical foul. And he's still upset — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 25, 2021

By halftime, the game was over except that league rules require 48 minutes.

Celtics down 72-49 at the half. This recent funk just keeps growing worse. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 25, 2021

Hawks with 60/61/85 shooting splits in the first half. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 25, 2021

Third quarter, Boston played with visibly more effort, but just couldn’t make a shot.

The Celtics made a brief attempt to make this competitive, but things quickly shifted back to the Hawks boatracing them. Guarding Gallo would be a good idea. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 25, 2021

The fourth was garbage time all the way.

Casual 10 threes for Gallo. 21 threes for the Hawks. Atlanta outscoring Boston 63-9 on three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 25, 2021

Most 3's Vs. Boston – NBA history 23 – ATLANTA – Feb. 24, 2021

22 – LA Lakers – Feb. 7, 2019

21 – Houston – Mar. 3, 2019

21 – Brooklyn – Nov. 27, 2019

20 – Golden State – Apr. 1, 2016 (Quirky fact…Rondo played in both of the top two games) — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 25, 2021

Final word:

Box score