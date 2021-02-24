Celtics

Rapid Recap: Hawks’ record-breaking 3-point shooting obliterates Celtics

February 24, 2021

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

After two brutal losses on the road, it was gut-check time for your Boston Celtics. They failed it, losing to the Hawks in Atlanta, 127-112. The game was not as close as the final score would suggest.

From the tip, the Hawks were lights-out, destroying the Celtics “defense” with a barrage of long-distance shooting. Atlanta scored the last 10 points of the first quarter and the first 10 points of the second quarter, taking a 50-27 lead.

By halftime, Trae Young had 25 points and Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to add 24, making his first 7 triples. That’s not a typo. Trae finished with 33 points on 12 of 23 shooting. Danilo topped that with 38, making an incredible 10 of 12 threes. The Hawks were 23 of 42 from the arc – the most three-pointers the Celtics have ever allowed in a game.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum failed to show up, combining for anemic 10 of 36 shooting.

This was a game the Celtics absolutely needed to win, so it was a little puzzling to see a guy who was DNP-CD for six of the last eight games in the starting five.

How did it go?

Solid early highlight, and one of the few all night.

But Trae was hot and Boston once again failed at defense.

Second quarter, Gallinari got hotter than hot.

The Hawks toyed with the Celtics.

This is accurate. But still not good.

On the bench, Marcus couldn’t take any more.

By halftime, the game was over except that league rules require 48 minutes.

Third quarter, Boston played with visibly more effort, but just couldn’t make a shot.

The fourth was garbage time all the way.

Final word:

Box score

