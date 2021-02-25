Kyle Lowry prefers Sixers if traded before deadline

It sure doesn’t look like Bradley Beal will be traded in the coming weeks, so Kyle Lowry’s stock leading up the trade deadline is skyrocketing.

Lowry, after all, is quite an attractive player who can put a contending team over the top, in their quest to win a title. He can handle the ball, and can create his own shot. And, not only that, what really makes him special is his ability to play off the ball as well.

Most importantly, Lowry has shown the ability to lead his team to a title. He — alongside Kawhi Leonard — did exactly that, and he’s still in his prime, at 34 years old.

As such, teams in need of a point guard are contacting the Raptors about his availability. Apparently, he prefers to be traded to the Sixers, above all other teams, according to Bleacher Report. It also states that the Heat and Lakers are possible trade destinations as well.

This makes total sense, as Lowry attended college at Villanova, so he knows the area well. Not only that, the Sixers are attractive, with a new coaching staff, as a legitimate title contender.