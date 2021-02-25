Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 26

6:00am: Thunderdome 34 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

7:30am: ONE: Fists of Fury (B/R Live)

9:00am: ACA MMA 118 (aca-mma.com)

10:00am: 2021 EIWA Championship (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Colosseum Tournament (FightBox HD)

1:00pm: Alvarez vs. Yildirim Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

1:30pm: Cesar Nunez vs. Daniele Scardina/Maxim Prodan vs. Nicola Cristofori (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

6:00pm: Ultimate Warrior Challenge 25 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Playback: De La Hoya vs. Gatti w/Oscar De La Hoya (DAZN)

8:00pm: American Kombat Alliance 13 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Junior (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

10:00pm: Los 4 Fantasticos ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday February 27

3:00am: Urban Fight Night 24 ($18.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2021 PIAA Regionals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Georgia Kids State Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Rumble in Arizona (FloWrestling)

11:00am: SENSHI 7 (FREE Fite.tv)

12:00pm: B1G Wrestling: On The Mat (BigTen)

12:00pm: Oktagon Muay Thai Tournament ($12.24 Oktagon.tv)

1:30pm: Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa/Nikolas Charalampous vs. Panuve Helu (DAZN)

2:30pm: MAC Wrestling Championships (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Fight To Win 165 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Undisputed Promotions: Showtime ($19.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: La Capital Del Box: Avila vs. Nunez ($6.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: Catch Wrestling World Championships: Judgement Day ($12.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Avni Yildirim vs. Saul Alvarez/Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo (DAZN)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis/Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Jesus Bojorquez (Fox)

8:00pm: Blunt Force Trauma 2 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Kearney Cage War 2021 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Kamshybek Kunkabayev vs. Steven Ward/Evgeny Smirnov vs. Nurtas Azhbenov (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday February 28

12:30am: RISE El Dorado 2021 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2021 Georgia Kids State Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: SoCon Wrestling Championships Preliminaries (ESPN+)

10:00am: 2021 Rumble in Arizona (FloWrestling)

11:00am: ACC Wrestling Championships (ACC Network)

11:00am: King of Kings World Series: Istanbul (FightBoxHD)

6:00pm: XFN 33 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: SoCon Wrestling Championships (ESPN+)

7:00pm: ACC Wrestling Championships (ACC Network)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who, if he put as much effort into his work as PBC does into making their FOX cards, would have long since been back selling phone insurance at Best Buy watches annoyingly as Premier Boxing Champions is content to run out the clock on a goddamned network contract.

1. Avni Yildirim vs. Saul Alvarez/Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo: The biggest star in the sport returns with a mediocre challenge ostensibly before loading up on a massive money opponent next.

2. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik: On the heels of a massive heavyweight knockout main event last week, the UFC gives us (checks notes) a massive heavyweight knockout main event matchup. Alright then!

3. ONE: Fists of Fury: After a lack of muay thai and kickboxing from ONE lately, they return with it in spades, including a title fight and Giorgio Petrosyan in action.

4. RISE El Dorado 2021: Everyone’s favorite young Japanese fighting boy, Tenshin Nasukawa is back in action, rematching fellow countryman Shiro.

5. Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Junior: WNO returns with a loaded card, featuring Gabi Garcia and Geo Martinez among others on the undercard.

6. Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa/Nikolas Charalampous vs. Panuve Helu: Two big Oceanic boys looking to hammer their way into the world title picture.

7. Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis/Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Jesus Bojorquez: PBC really playing out the string with its FOX contract, which is absolutely bananas to just be pissing these network appearances away.

8. Fight To Win 165: F2W returns with another all-women’s card, with Elisabeth Clay and Maria Malyjasiak headlining.

9. Oktagon Muay Thai Tournament: A rare eight-man muay thai tournament Saturday at noon.

10. ACC Wrestling Championships: It’s conference championship season!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (265-42-10) vs. Tagir Khalilov [ONE: Fists of Fury]

4. Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Hiroki Akimoto (23-1) vs. Zhang Chenglong (50-11-2) [ONE: Fists of Fury]

3. Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Shiro (42-13-4) vs. Tenshin Nasukawa (40-0) [RISE: El Dorado 2021]

2. ONE Kickboxing Flyweight Championship: Ilias Ennahachi (c) (36-3-1) vs. Superlek Kiatmuu9 (126-28-2) [ONE: Fists of Fury]

1. Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Davit Kiria (35-17) vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (103-2-2) [ONE: Fists of Fury]

BOXING

5. Vacant EBU European Union Super Middleweight Championship: Cesar Nunez (17-2-1) vs. Daniele Scardina (18-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. IBF World Minimumweight Championship: Pedro Taduran (c) (14-2-1) vs. Rene Mark Cuarto (18-2-2)

3. Vacant WBO Oriental Heavyweight Championship: Joseph Parker (27-2) vs. Junior Fa (19-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBC World Flyweight Championship: Julio Cesar Martinez (c) (17-1) vs. McWilliams Arroyo (20-4) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC/WBA Super World Super Middleweight Championships: Saul Alvarez (c) (54-1-2) vs. Avni Yildirim (21-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (12-9) vs. Ashley Yoder (8-6) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera (23-4) vs. Pedro Munhoz (18-5) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (14-1) vs. Nikita Krylov (26-7) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik]

2. Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (17-12) vs. Kevin Croom (21-12) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (7-0) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1) [UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Rozenstruik]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Superfight: Elisabeth Clay vs. Maria Malyjasiak [Fight To Win 165]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Geo Martinez vs. Junny Ocasio [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Junior]

3. Black Belt Superfight: Gabi Garcia vs. Nathiely De Jesus [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Junior]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Gordon Ryan vs. Roberto Jimenez [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Junior]

1. 195lb Catchweight Bout: Craig Jones vs. Ronaldo Junior [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Junior]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man taking more Ls than Robinhood will never cheat you out of your money! We’ll lose it honestly!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Ciryl Gane vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Saul Alvarez over Avni Yildirim

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: ONE: Fists of Fury

Upset of the Week: Kevin Croom over Alex Caceres

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Avni Yildirim vs. Saul Alvarez