Free agency exodus in progress with Ravens

It’s the biggest question any NFL general manager must make: “Do I pay top-dollar and also spend valuable cap space on keeping this guy around in whom we’ve invested years of development dollars anyway? Or do I let him walk?”

Right now, it looks like the Ravens have that classic question to answer.

It starts with what they’ll do with two of their best. Among the Ravens pass rushers set to become unrestricted free agents are Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec believes there’s a growing possibility the Ravens could be without both next season.