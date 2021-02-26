Magomed Anakalaev Career Earnings

Magomed Ankalaev Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov – Mar 17/18 – L (Craig) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – W (Prachnio) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Abreu) – $29,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Abreu for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 9/19 – W (Lungiambula) – $116,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Cutelaba) – $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – W (Cutelaba) – $125,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $427,500