The Betting Window for February 26-28

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can pay out the ass for 2020’s Boxer of the Year, the man who toppled the P4P king, and say he’s a co-main with an “influencer“!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Kevin Croom +170 over Alex Caceres ($10)

Junior Fa +750 over Joseph Parker ($5)

Angela Hill -400 over Ashley Yoder ($40)

Anthony Dirrell -400 over Kyrone Davis ($30)

Dustin Jacoby -190 over Maxim Grishin ($15)

Caceres can put on a grappling/scrambling clinic with someone who isn’t at his level, but against someone with grappling chops, as Croom possesses, Caceres tends to get overwhelmed.

I think Parker gets over on Fa, but I think it’s close enough that Parker shouldn’t be a -1400 favorite.

Hill’s a much better fighter than her record indicates. She’s gotten the raw-end of some very, very close decisions. She should bank a win against a 3-5 UFC fighter.

Last Week: $ -8.06

Year To Date: $ -56.20

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.