Lakers

Baron Davis goes to bat for LeBron James amid ongoing spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Baron Davis goes to bat for LeBron James amid ongoing spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Lakers

Baron Davis goes to bat for LeBron James amid ongoing spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By February 27, 2021 10:26 pm

By |

LeBron James is the face of the NBA, and he’s been known to speak out on behalf of players — just like he recently did for Devin Booker and Damian Lillard — so he usually gets support when he needs it, if the situation arises.

And this doesn’t just apply to current players, but extends to former ones as well.

This was recently evidenced by what took place on social media, with Baron Davis slamming the one athlete in the sports world who has been teeing off on James.

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently came out and criticized James for using his sports platform to speak his mind about politics. It didn’t take James long to fire back, with him making it clear he won’t “just stick to sports” in doing so.

Well, just an hour after that video was published, Davis came to James’ defense — going off on Zlatan in the process.

He sure didn’t mince words one bit.

Lakers, NBA, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Lakers
Home