Jimmie Rivera Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Leites – Jul 18/15 – W (Brimage) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – W (Munhoz) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Bader – Jan 30/16 – W (Alcantara) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – W (Faber) – $50,500 ($24,000 show, $24,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – W (Almeida) – $54,500 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – L (Moraes) – $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Aug 8/18 – W (Dodson) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – L (Sterling) – $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Yan) – $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige – Jul 15/20 – W (Stamann) – $141,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – L (Munhoz) – $130,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $745,500

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!