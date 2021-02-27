XMMA: Vick vs Fialho Fighter Salaries

XMMA: Vick vs Fialho went down a couple of weeks ago – here are the fighter payouts, courtesy of the Florida athletic commission.

James Vick: $6,000

Jack May: $6,000

Francisco Rivera: $4,900 ($4,000 to show, $900 from Lilley for missing weight)

Kyle Stewart: $3,000

Brandon Hebert: $3,000

Kyle Bochniak: $2,500

Christopher Curtis: $2,500

Marcelo Golm: $2,500

Ryan Lilley: $2,100 ($3,000 to show, $900 fine for missing weight)

Andre Fialho: $2,000

Caio Uruguai: $1,800

Jarell Murry: $1,500

Mahmood Sebie: $1,500

Tyler Ray: $1,500

Austin Jones: $1,250

Geralbert Castillo: $1,250

Charles Radtke: $1,000