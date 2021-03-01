Four Dark Horse MLB Teams That Can Win the World Series

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is just around the corner and now is the time to get great odds on some dark horse teams that can earn you big bucks if they win the World Series.

Each year, there are teams that surprise the so-called experts and make a major run at a championship. They seemingly come out of nowhere and contend. Sometimes, they even go all the way and win the World Series. If you wager on one of these teams before the season starts, you can often get great odds and make a lot of money when they win.

Here are four dark horse teams that can win the 2021 World Series:

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are always a team that finds a way to succeed despite a modest budget. The Rays are always counted out before the season starts after losing some key pitchers and position players because they can’t afford to pay them, but they always find a low-cost way to stay competitive and often make the playoffs.

The pitching staff remains solid with Rich Hill and Michael Wacha to support Chris Archer and Ryan Yarbrough and the team should find enough hitting to win more than its share of games.

Sure, Tampa Bay is in a tough division with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Red Sox, but this is a well-run team that you can never count out.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are a talented team and they made the playoffs last season. Their biggest obstacle is that they play in a division with the Dodgers who may be the deepest and most talented team in baseball on paper.

With Yu Darvish and Blake Snell to anchor the rotation and Drew Pomeranz set to close, the pitching staff should be solid this season.

The lineup is deep and has power to spare with Manny Machado, Wil Myers, Fernando Tatis and Eric Hosmer sure to put fear in opposing pitchers.

San Diego is a threat to go all the way this year if their rotation stays healthy and their middle relief is at least adequate.

Minnesota Twins

There is a lot of talent in Minnesota and the Twins will once again be contenders in a tight AL Central. Everybody is looking at the White Sox, but don’t overlook Minnesota.

The lineup is solid with Josh Donaldson, Max Kepler, Nelson Cruz and Andrelton Simmons around to provide a lot of run support.

On the mound, the rotation is underrated with Kenta Maeda, Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ providing the Twins with solid starting pitching.

If the Twins get good relief pitching this season, there is no reason they shouldn’t be in the thick of the American League playoff picture come October.

New York Mets

The Mets have new ownership, a new manager and some exciting roster additions but they are still overshadowed in New York by the cross town Yankees.

The Mets feature a strong rotation that has arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Jacob deGrom with Carlos Corrasco and Marcus Stroman to add support. Midseason, the Mets should get Noah Syndergaard back off the injured list and that will give the Mets one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

Newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor adds more to an already potent lineup that features slugger Pete Alonso, steady hitting Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto.

The bullpen is the Mets biggest question mark, but the addition of Trevor May gives them insurance in case Edwin Diaz continues to struggle.

With a great rotation and a deep lineup, the Mets have the potential to surprise a lot of people in 2021.