Four Teams You Should Bet to Win the NBA Finals

The NBA has reached midseason in this unusual campaign, so we are rapidly learning what teams are true contenders are and which teams are pretenders. This gives bettors a chance to place a wager on which teams can win the NBA title this season.

Here is a look at four teams you should be betting on to win the 2020-21 NBA Finals:

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are in a tough battle with Philadelphia for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The fact that the Eastern Conference is weaker than the Western Conference may give the team that emerges from the East an advantage as they will not face as many tough opponents on the way to the NBA Finals.

The Nets have their three star players in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The talent is clearly there but one of the keys for Brooklyn will be figuring out everybody’s role and how they can keep three star players happy with just one ball.

The team also struggles on defense at times. It’s not that they lack talent defensively, but they need to put in the effort. If they do this in the playoffs, the sky is the limit for this talented team that may just need time to define everybody’s role for them to win their first NBA title.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have been at or near the top of the Eastern Conference for most of the season. Their best player, Joel Embiid, is averaging 30 points per game and is one of the league’s top players. Add talented players like Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons to the lineup and you know Philadelphia can play with almost anybody.

Two areas that may hinder Philadelphia against top competition is their free throw shooting and their three-point offense. The team is not bad in these areas, but they are presently in the middle of the NBA statistically. Against top competition, the Sixers will have to raise these parts of their game if they hope to capture the NBA title. Like the Nets, they will benefit from playing in the Eastern Conference which should give them an easier road to the Finals.

Los Angeles Lakers

It’s tough to bet against LeBron James and the Lakers. In the NBA, star players make the biggest impact and right now, LeBron remains the sport’s biggest star. LeBron’s teams have won the NBA championship four times including last season when the Lakers won in the bubble. His teams reached the NBA finals eight consecutive seasons from 2011-2018 so it makes sense to hitch your money to LeBron.

The Lakers are not a one-man team. Since they added Anthony Davis last season, the Lakers once again became one of the dominant teams in the NBA and won another championship. LeBron and Davis make a great one-two punch as James is averaging 25.7 points per game while Davis is adding another 22.5.

The Lakers have talent and experience and it’s tough to bet against LeBron James when choosing who will win the NBA title.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz play strong fundamental basketball and are presently first in the Western Conference. They may not have a superstar like LeBron or KD, but they are a balanced team that does the little things right.

Donavan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 24.5 points per game with Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley not far behind.

Utah is one of the strongest teams in the league on the boards and their ability to rebound effectively gives them second chances on offense while denying their opponents many easy layups underneath the basket.

The Jazz are also near the top of the league at three-point shooting which helps keep them in games.

Can a deep and solid team go all the way in a league full of stars? If you feel the answer is yes, the Jazz are your team of choice and they will probably provide better odds than the Lakers since everybody always bets on LeBron.