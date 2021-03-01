The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Ijaz Ahmed +550 over Quaise Khademi
Notable New Champions:
- Interim WBC Flyweight Championship: McWilliams Arroyo
- WBO Oriental Heavyweight Championship: Joseph Parker
- EBU European Union Super Middleweight Champion: Daniele Scardina
- WBO/IBF European Junior Bantamweight Champion: Ijaz Ahmed
- IBF World Minimumweight Champion: Rene Mark Cuarto
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Welterweight Champion: Elisabeth Clay
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- It’s Triller’s World, We’re All Just Living in It: For the Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos upcoming title fight, Triller won the purse after a SIX-MILLION DOLLAR BID, over two-and-a-half-million MORE than Top Rank, Lopez’s own promotion, bid for the 2020 Fighter of the Year and Lomachenko dethroner.
- The UFC To Boxing Pipeline Keeps Producing Liquid Gold: This time, it’s former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir stepping between the ropes to fight former world champion, and Roy Jones Jr. nightmare-vision Antonio Tarver, because boxing is a third boxers, a third YouTube-celebrities, and a third former MMA fighters anymore.
- Unification: I had said that Avni Yildirim was the mandatory challenger and after that, Canelo Alvarez was going to cash in, and it appears he’s doing just that. Maybe not to the general public, but Saul has been very, very vocal about wanting to unify super middleweight titles, and he has that opportunity to as he has WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on deck.