Things that will convince people to start watching Football

With endless merchandise including beautiful football shirt designs and a huge fan following, football is one of the most loved games in the entire world.

You will find football fans no matter where you are- at local bars, you must have seen a bunch of enthusiastic fans. But why is this game so loved? Why do people watch football so enthusiastically?

Here are some of the reasons that convince people to watch football:

Duration of the match : The football match does not take much time. The duration of the game does not extend beyond 90 minutes, unlike many other games that take up the whole day.

Easy to follow rules : Even if you are a newbie it will be very easy for you to follow the game. Football only has 17 rules which are known as the soccer law.

The enthusiastic crowd : If you are not a fan of football, you should go and watch it at the stadium. Rest assured it will be the best atmosphere amongst all other sports.

The team spirit: You will be able to relate so much with the team you support. On the other hand, you will find so much about yourself too!

Discussions after the match : Do you know what is the best part of watching football? The endless discussions with your buddies after the match. Post-match discussions or arguments can stretch for hours.

Commercials : This might seem a bit irrelevant because it has nothing to do with the game directly. But, there is no other sport that has the kind of commercials that football has.

Football has the best commentators : Commentators such as Phil Simms, Joe Buck, Greg Gumbel and Terry Bradshaw are probably the best commentators. They have post-game shows, halftime shows, and the best programme shows to keep up the spirit of players as well as the audience.



No other game has play by play or game analysis like football. There are so many people who watch football only to hear outstanding commentary!

Continuous action : Although the commercials are enjoyed by people during breaks. But too many commercials can bore the audience. In any other sport, their commercials happen on a massive scale. However, in football, you will be shown a commercial after a very long stretch.

One game every week : It is very difficult to keep up with the game when it is played twice or thrice every week. But that is not the case with football. With football you know that either your team is playing on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday. Catching up with only one game per week makes the game more entertaining because you will have only one chance to watch your favourite team play.

The Gameday bars : There is nothing like watching strangers crying, laughing and hugging each other when their team wins.

Conclusion

Televisions have truly revolutionised the way people watch sports. While it is possible for everyone to go to the stadium and watch the live match, almost everyone has a television.

There is nothing like hanging out with a bunch of friends, eating nachos with delicious cheese dip and watching the best sport- football.