UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 1/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|5
|4
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|571.5
|2
|3
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Light Hvywgt/Middlewght
|539.5
|3
|1
|5
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|518
|4
|6
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|479
|5
|7
|6
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|453
|6
|9
|9
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|395
|7
|10
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|363.5
|8
|11
|13
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|9
|12
|11
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|328
|10
|13
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|327.5
|11
|14
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|312
|12
|15
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|310.5
|13
|18
|7
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|304.5
|14
|16
|8
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|297.5
|15
|17
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289
|16
|20
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|282
|17
|21
|14
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|277.5
|18
|22
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|268.5
|19
|23
|3W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|20
|19
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|247
|21
|36
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|21
|24
|10
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|23
|25
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|231
|24
|26
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|25
|28
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|225
|26
|29
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|221
|27
|32
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|204.5
|28
|43
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|203.5
|29
|39
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|203
|29
|33
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|31
|35
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|202
|32
|37
|5W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|198
|33
|27
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|194.5
|34
|64
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|193
|35
|41
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|36
|30
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|187
|37
|42
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|180
|38
|33
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|170
|39
|44
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|168
|39
|31
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|168
|41
|40
|15
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|166.5
|42
|38
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|165.5
|43
|48
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|165
|44
|49
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|163
|45
|50
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|162.5
|46
|54
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|160
|47
|51
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|159.5
|48
|52
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|156
|49
|84
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|155
|50
|53
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|51
|124
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|154
|52
|75
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|152
|53
|57
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|151.5
|54
|59
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|148
|54
|46
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|148
|56
|60
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|147.5
|57
|62
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|143.5
|58
|63
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|143
|59
|47
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|140.5
|60
|67
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|138.5
|61
|68
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|136.5
|62
|69
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|134
|63
|70
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|133
|64
|71
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|132.5
|65
|72
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|131
|66
|73
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|130.5
|67
|101
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|130
|68
|60
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|129.5
|68
|247
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|129.5
|70
|75
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|128.5
|70
|66
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|128.5
|72
|77
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|128
|73
|79
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|126
|73
|55
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|126
|75
|80
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|125.5
|76
|78
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|124.5
|77
|88
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|124
|78
|64
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|120
|78
|84
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|80
|82
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|119
|81
|86
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|118.5
|82
|88
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|116
|83
|154
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|113.5
|84
|92
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|85
|111
|Ricky Simon
|Featherweight
|112
|85
|93
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|87
|94
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|87
|94
|6W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|111
|89
|96
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|110.5
|90
|307
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|109.5
|91
|131
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|107.5
|92
|83
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|103
|93
|100
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|102
|94
|102
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|101
|95
|81
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|100.5
|96
|103
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|100
|96
|74
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|100
|98
|104
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|99.5
|98
|104
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|99.5
|100
|106
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|101
|348
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|97
|102
|525
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|96
|102
|112
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|104
|114
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|95.5
|104
|114
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|104
|116
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|94.5
|107
|119
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|94
|108
|120
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|93
|108
|120
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|93
|110
|227
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|92
|111
|122
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|91.5
|112
|99
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|91
|112
|142
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|91
|112
|124
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|91
|115
|127
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|90.5
|115
|124
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|90.5
|117
|128
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|89
|118
|130
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|118
|272
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|120
|132
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|87
|121
|133
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|86.5
|122
|116
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|84.5
|123
|135
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|84
|123
|135
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|84
|123
|88
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|84
|126
|137
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|83.5
|127
|138
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|83
|127
|138
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|83
|127
|116
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|83
|130
|140
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|131
|141
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|82
|132
|143
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|80
|132
|143
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|134
|147
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|79.5
|134
|382
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|79.5
|136
|174
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|77.5
|137
|134
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|76
|138
|108
|Brian Kelleher
|Featherweight
|75.5
|138
|150
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|140
|143
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|75
|140
|128
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|142
|151
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|74.5
|142
|241
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|74.5
|144
|152
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|74
|144
|191
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|74
|146
|156
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|73
|147
|157
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|72.5
|147
|157
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|72.5
|149
|160
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|72
|150
|164
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|151
|165
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|70
|152
|169
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|69.5
|153
|149
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|69
|154
|168
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|155
|169
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|68
|155
|169
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|68
|155
|169
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|68
|155
|169
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|159
|55
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|67
|160
|175
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|66.5
|160
|175
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|160
|175
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|66.5
|163
|178
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|66
|164
|NR
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|65
|165
|179
|13W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|64.5
|166
|180
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|63
|166
|161
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|63
|166
|189
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|63
|169
|184
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|62
|170
|185
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|170
|358
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|172
|157
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|61
|172
|186
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|61
|172
|186
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|61
|175
|188
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|60.5
|175
|188
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|60.5
|177
|372
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|60
|177
|191
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|60
|177
|191
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|60
|177
|191
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|60
|177
|191
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|60
|182
|197
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|59
|182
|197
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|59
|184
|200
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|185
|201
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|186
|202
|Alexander Romanov
|Heavyweight
|57.5
|186
|202
|14W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|57.5
|186
|401
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|57.5
|186
|202
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|57.5
|186
|162
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|57.5
|191
|205
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|57
|191
|205
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|193
|232
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|56
|193
|167
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|56
|193
|207
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|193
|207
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|56
|197
|211
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|55.5
|198
|213
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|55
|198
|213
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|55
|200
|215
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|54.5
|200
|215
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|202
|219
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|54
|202
|219
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|54
|202
|182
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|54
|202
|219
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|206
|223
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|53.5
|206
|223
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|208
|226
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|209
|188
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|52.5
|209
|228
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|52.5
|211
|229
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|52
|211
|525
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|52
|213
|232
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|213
|232
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|51.5
|213
|227
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|51.5
|213
|232
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|51.5
|217
|236
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|51
|217
|236
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|217
|236
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|51
|217
|236
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|51
|217
|191
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|51
|222
|301
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|50.5
|222
|330
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|50.5
|224
|241
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|50
|224
|215
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|226
|244
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|49.5
|227
|247
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|49
|227
|412
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49
|227
|247
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|49
|230
|249
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|48.5
|230
|207
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|48.5
|232
|108
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|48
|232
|272
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|48
|232
|215
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|48
|232
|207
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|48
|232
|251
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|48
|232
|251
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|48
|238
|256
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|238
|321
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|47
|238
|236
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|47
|241
|258
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|46.5
|241
|229
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|243
|165
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|46
|243
|219
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|46
|243
|223
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|46
|243
|259
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46
|247
|260
|12W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|45.5
|248
|261
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|249
|264
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|44.5
|249
|264
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|44.5
|251
|266
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|44
|251
|266
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|251
|266
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|254
|269
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|43.5
|254
|269
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|43.5
|256
|272
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|43
|257
|112
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|257
|276
|15W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|42.5
|257
|261
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|42.5
|257
|241
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|42.5
|257
|255
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|42.5
|262
|277
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|263
|278
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|264
|279
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|264
|251
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|40.5
|264
|279
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|264
|279
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|40.5
|264
|98
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|40.5
|269
|283
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|269
|283
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|40
|271
|288
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|39.5
|271
|261
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|39.5
|273
|249
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|39
|273
|525
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|39
|275
|389
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|38
|275
|289
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|38
|275
|289
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|278
|269
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|37.5
|279
|292
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|37
|279
|292
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|37
|279
|148
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|37
|282
|296
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|36.5
|282
|272
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|36.5
|284
|297
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|36
|284
|297
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|36
|284
|283
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|36
|287
|300
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|288
|301
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|35
|288
|256
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|35
|288
|301
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|288
|301
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|35
|292
|307
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|292
|307
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|294
|311
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|294
|311
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|33.5
|296
|313
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|33
|296
|292
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|33
|298
|283
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|32.5
|298
|314
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|298
|349
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|32.5
|301
|316
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|32
|302
|307
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|31
|302
|318
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|304
|320
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|305
|321
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|30
|305
|229
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|30
|305
|321
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|30
|308
|328
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|308
|328
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|310
|330
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|29
|311
|516
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|28.5
|311
|333
|11W
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|311
|333
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|314
|335
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|28
|314
|335
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|28
|316
|349
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|27.5
|316
|314
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|316
|337
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|316
|349
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|27.5
|316
|337
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|316
|475
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|27.5
|316
|337
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|316
|337
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|324
|341
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|27
|324
|341
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|324
|341
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|27
|324
|321
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|27
|324
|341
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|27
|329
|345
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|329
|345
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|26.5
|331
|347
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|26
|332
|473
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|25.5
|333
|349
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|25
|333
|349
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|25
|333
|372
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|25
|333
|349
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|333
|349
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|25
|333
|349
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|25
|341
|358
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|341
|358
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|341
|475
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|24.5
|341
|358
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|24.5
|341
|358
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|346
|291
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|24
|346
|364
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24
|348
|365
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|23.5
|348
|365
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|23.5
|350
|367
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|23
|350
|393
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|23
|350
|367
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|23
|350
|367
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|354
|372
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|354
|525
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|22.5
|354
|372
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|354
|372
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|354
|372
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|354
|372
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|354
|372
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22.5
|361
|383
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|22
|361
|358
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|22
|361
|382
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|22
|364
|349
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|21.5
|364
|385
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|21.5
|366
|404
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|21
|366
|388
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|21
|368
|389
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|20.5
|369
|283
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|20
|369
|393
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|20
|369
|393
|Jimmy Flick
|Flyweight
|20
|369
|NR
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|369
|393
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|369
|393
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|20
|369
|393
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|369
|393
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|20
|377
|401
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|378
|403
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|19
|379
|447
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|18.5
|380
|404
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|380
|404
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|18
|380
|415
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|18
|384
|408
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|384
|NR
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|385
|389
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|16.5
|386
|412
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|16
|387
|414
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|388
|415
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|14.5
|388
|408
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|388
|415
|Roman Dolidze
|Light Heavyweight
|14.5
|391
|418
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|14
|391
|418
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|14
|391
|418
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|391
|437
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|14
|391
|418
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|14
|396
|422
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|13.5
|397
|425
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|397
|425
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|13
|397
|425
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|13
|397
|425
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|397
|425
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|302
|431
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|403
|432
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|12
|404
|435
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|11.5
|405
|432
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|10.5
|405
|432
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|10.5
|407
|NR
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|407
|437
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|407
|437
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|437
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|10
|407
|437
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|10
|407
|525
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|525
|Lara Procopio
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|407
|437
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|10
|407
|437
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|407
|NR
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|10
|407
|437
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|418
|447
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|9.5
|418
|475
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|9.5
|418
|447
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|9.5
|418
|447
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|9.5
|418
|447
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|423
|452
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|423
|452
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|9
|423
|452
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|9
|423
|452
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|9
|423
|452
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|423
|452
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|423
|437
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|423
|436
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|423
|452
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|9
|423
|452
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|433
|461
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|8.5
|433
|461
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|433
|461
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8.5
|433
|461
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|437
|465
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|8
|438
|467
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|438
|467
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|7.5
|438
|467
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|7.5
|438
|467
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|7.5
|442
|465
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|7
|443
|474
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5.5
|444
|475
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|5
|444
|475
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|5
|444
|475
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|5
|444
|475
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|5
|444
|475
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|5
|444
|525
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|5
|444
|525
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|5
|444
|475
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|5
|444
|525
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|444
|251
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|5
|444
|475
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|444
|475
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|5
|444
|525
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|444
|475
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|5
|444
|475
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|444
|475
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|444
|122
|Ode Osbourne
|Featherweight
|5
|444
|475
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|5
|444
|475
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Middleweight
|5
|444
|475
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|5
|444
|525
|Timur Valiev
|Featherweight
|5
|444
|475
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|5
|444
|475
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|5
|444
|475
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|468
|502
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Anthony Birchak
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|468
|475
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Impa Kasanganay
|Middleweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|468
|475
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|4.5
|468
|502
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|468
|475
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|468
|475
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|468
|502
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|4.5
|483
|516
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Middleweight
|4
|483
|516
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4
|483
|516
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4
|483
|516
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4
|483
|516
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|488
|523
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|3.5
|488
|516
|Justin Jaynes
|Lightweight
|3.5
|488
|523
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|491
|525
|Aalon Cruz
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|525
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|525
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|525
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|525
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|491
|108
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Drako Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jamey Simmons
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|385
|Jerome Rivera
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|321
|Johnny Munoz
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|525
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|525
|KB Bhullar
|Middleweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|525
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Mason Jones
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|525
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|0
|491
|525
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|525
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|491
|525
|Ray Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Roque Martinez
|Heavyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|491
|525
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|NR
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|491
|525
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|491
|525
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Victor Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|NR
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Vince Cachero
|Bantamweight
|0
|491
|525
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|491
|525
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
