UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 1/21

By March 1, 2021 11:17 am

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC
Rank Rank Rank
1 5 4 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 571.5
2 3 3 Israel Adesanya Light Hvywgt/Middlewght 539.5
3 1 5 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 518
4 6 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 479
5 7 6 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453
6 9 9 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 395
7 10 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 363.5
8 11 13 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5
9 12 11 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 328
10 13 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 327.5
11 14 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 312
12 15 Colby Covington Welterweight 310.5
13 18 7 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 304.5
14 16 8 Max Holloway Featherweight 297.5
15 17 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289
16 20 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 282
17 21 14 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 277.5
18 22 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 268.5
19 23 3W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256
20 19 Brian Ortega Featherweight 247
21 36 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 242.5
21 24 10 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5
23 25 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 231
24 26 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5
25 28 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 225
26 29 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 221
27 32 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5
28 43 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 203.5
29 39 Josh Emmett Featherweight 203
29 33 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203
31 35 Derek Brunson Middleweight 202
32 37 5W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 198
33 27 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 194.5
34 64 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 193
35 41 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5
36 30 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 187
37 42 Vicente Luque Welterweight 180
38 33 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 170
39 44 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 168
39 31 Dan Hooker Lightweight 168
41 40 15 Conor McGregor Lightweight 166.5
42 38 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 165.5
43 48 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 165
44 49 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 163
45 50 Li Jingliang Welterweight 162.5
46 54 Darren Till Middleweight 160
47 51 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 159.5
48 52 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 156
49 84 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 155
50 53 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5
51 124 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 154
52 75 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 152
53 57 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 151.5
54 59 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 148
54 46 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 148
56 60 Uriah Hall Middleweight 147.5
57 62 Rob Font Bantamweight 143.5
58 63 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 143
59 47 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 140.5
60 67 Paulo Costa Middleweight 138.5
61 68 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5
62 69 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 134
63 70 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 133
64 71 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5
65 72 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 131
66 73 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 130.5
67 101 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 130
68 60 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 129.5
68 247 Paul Felder Lightweight 129.5
70 75 Drew Dober Lightweight 128.5
70 66 Sean Strickland Middleweight 128.5
72 77 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 128
73 79 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 126
73 55 Neil Magny Welterweight 126
75 80 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 125.5
76 78 James Krause Welterweight 124.5
77 88 Brad Tavares Middleweight 124
78 64 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 120
78 84 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120
80 82 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 119
81 86 Claudio Silva Welterweight 118.5
82 88 Chris Weidman Middleweight 116
83 154 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 113.5
84 92 Demian Maia Welterweight 113
85 111 Ricky Simon Featherweight 112
85 93 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112
87 94 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 111
87 94 6W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 111
89 96 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 110.5
90 307 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 109.5
91 131 Warlley Alves Welterweight 107.5
92 83 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 103
93 100 Geoff Neal Welterweight 102
94 102 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 101
95 81 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 100.5
96 103 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 100
96 74 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 100
98 104 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 99.5
98 104 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 99.5
100 106 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99
101 348 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 97
102 525 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 96
102 112 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 96
104 114 Kevin Holland Middleweight 95.5
104 114 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5
104 116 Jake Matthews Welterweight 94.5
107 119 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94
108 120 Edson Barboza Featherweight 93
108 120 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 93
110 227 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 92
111 122 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5
112 99 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 91
112 142 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 91
112 124 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 91
115 127 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 90.5
115 124 Randy Brown Welterweight 90.5
117 128 Jim Miller Lightweight 89
118 130 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 88.5
118 272 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 88.5
120 132 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 87
121 133 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5
122 116 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 84.5
123 135 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84
123 135 Khaos Williams Welterweight 84
123 88 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 84
126 137 Alex Perez Flyweight 83.5
127 138 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 83
127 138 Matt Brown Welterweight 83
127 116 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 83
130 140 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5
131 141 Walt Harris Heavyweight 82
132 143 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80
132 143 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80
134 147 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 79.5
134 382 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 79.5
136 174 Renato Moicano Lightweight 77.5
137 134 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 76
138 108 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 75.5
138 150 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 75.5
140 143 Matt Schnell Flyweight 75
140 128 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 75
142 151 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 74.5
142 241 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 74.5
144 152 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 74
144 191 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 74
146 156 Darren Elkins Featherweight 73
147 157 Brendan Allen Middleweight 72.5
147 157 Mike Perry Welterweight 72.5
149 160 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 72
150 164 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5
151 165 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 70
152 169 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 69.5
153 149 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 69
154 168 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 68.5
155 169 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 68
155 169 Grant Dawson Lightweight 68
155 169 Khama Worthy Lightweight 68
155 169 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 68
159 55 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 67
160 175 Andre Fili Featherweight 66.5
160 175 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5
160 175 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 66.5
163 178 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 66
164 NR Michael Chandler Lightweight 65
165 179 13W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5
166 180 Alan Jouban Welterweight 63
166 161 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 63
166 189 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 63
169 184 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 62
170 185 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5
170 358 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5
172 157 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 61
172 186 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 61
172 186 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 61
175 188 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 60.5
175 188 Dwight Grant Welterweight 60.5
177 372 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 60
177 191 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 60
177 191 Jalin Turner Lightweight 60
177 191 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60
177 191 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 60
182 197 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59
182 197 Zak Cummings Middleweight 59
184 200 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 58.5
185 201 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 58
186 202 Alexander Romanov Heavyweight 57.5
186 202 14W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 57.5
186 401 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 57.5
186 202 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 57.5
186 162 Tom Breese Middleweight 57.5
191 205 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 57
191 205 Song Kenan Welterweight 57
193 232 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 56
193 167 Herbert Burns Featherweight 56
193 207 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 56
193 207 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 56
197 211 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 55.5
198 213 Lyman Good Welterweight 55
198 213 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 55
200 215 Darren Stewart Middleweight 54.5
200 215 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 54.5
202 219 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 54
202 219 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 54
202 182 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 54
202 219 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54
206 223 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 53.5
206 223 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5
208 226 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 53
209 188 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 52.5
209 228 Luis Pena Lightweight 52.5
211 229 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 52
211 525 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52
213 232 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5
213 232 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 51.5
213 227 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 51.5
213 232 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5
217 236 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 51
217 236 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 51
217 236 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 51
217 236 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 51
217 191 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 51
222 301 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 50.5
222 330 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 50.5
224 241 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 50
224 215 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 50
226 244 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 49.5
227 247 Brandon Royval Flyweight 49
227 412 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49
227 247 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 49
230 249 Michel Pereira Welterweight 48.5
230 207 Mickey Gall Welterweight 48.5
232 108 Cub Swanson Featherweight 48
232 272 Devonte Smith Lightweight 48
232 215 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 48
232 207 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 48
232 251 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 48
232 251 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 48
238 256 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 47
238 321 Julian Erosa Featherweight 47
238 236 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47
241 258 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 46.5
241 229 Sabina Mazo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
243 165 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 46
243 219 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 46
243 223 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 46
243 259 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46
247 260 12W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 45.5
248 261 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 45
249 264 Andre Muniz Middleweight 44.5
249 264 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5
251 266 Alex Morono Welterweight 44
251 266 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44
251 266 Tim Means Welterweight 44
254 269 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43.5
254 269 Sam Alvey Middleweight 43.5
256 272 Sean Brady Welterweight 43
257 112 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 42.5
257 276 15W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 42.5
257 261 Clay Guida Lightweight 42.5
257 241 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 42.5
257 255 Tyson Nam Flyweight 42.5
262 277 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42
263 278 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41
264 279 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5
264 251 Damon Jackson Featherweight 40.5
264 279 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5
264 279 Max Griffin Welterweight 40.5
264 98 Thiago Moises Lightweight 40.5
269 283 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40
269 283 Takashi Sato Welterweight 40
271 288 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 39.5
271 261 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 39.5
273 249 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 39
273 525 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 39
275 389 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 38
275 289 Lando Vannata Lightweight 38
275 289 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38
278 269 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 37.5
279 292 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 37
279 292 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 37
279 148 Rick Glenn Lightweight 37
282 296 Bobby Green Lightweight 36.5
282 272 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 36.5
284 297 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 36
284 297 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36
284 283 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 36
287 300 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 35.5
288 301 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 35
288 256 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 35
288 301 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35
288 301 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35
292 307 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 34
292 307 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34
294 311 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 33.5
294 311 Joe Solecki Lightweight 33.5
296 313 Miles Johns Bantamweight 33
296 292 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 33
298 283 Charles Rosa Featherweight 32.5
298 314 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5
298 349 Phil Hawes Middleweight 32.5
301 316 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32
302 307 Alex Caceres Featherweight 31
302 318 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 31
304 320 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 30.5
305 321 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 30
305 229 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 30
305 321 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 30
308 328 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 29.5
308 328 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5
310 330 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 29
311 516 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 28.5
311 333 11W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5
311 333 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 28.5
314 335 Alan Patrick Lightweight 28
314 335 Tim Elliott Flyweight 28
316 349 Amir Albazi Flyweight 27.5
316 314 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 27.5
316 337 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5
316 349 Darrick Minner Featherweight 27.5
316 337 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5
316 475 Jared Gordon Featherweight 27.5
316 337 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 27.5
316 337 Juan Espino Heavyweight 27.5
324 341 Brad Riddell Lightweight 27
324 341 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27
324 341 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 27
324 321 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 27
324 341 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 27
329 345 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 26.5
329 345 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5
331 347 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 26
332 473 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 25.5
333 349 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 25
333 349 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 25
333 372 Julian Marquez Middleweight 25
333 349 Julio Arce Bantamweight 25
333 NR Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 25
333 349 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 25
333 349 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 25
333 NR Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 25
341 358 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 24.5
341 358 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 24.5
341 475 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 24.5
341 358 Shane Young Featherweight 24.5
341 358 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5
346 291 Michael Johnson Lightweight 24
346 364 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24
348 365 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5
348 365 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 23.5
350 367 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 23
350 393 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 23
350 367 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 23
350 367 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23
354 372 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 22.5
354 525 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5
354 372 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 22.5
354 372 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 22.5
354 372 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5
354 372 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 22.5
354 372 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22.5
361 383 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 22
361 358 Matt Frevola Lightweight 22
361 382 Omar Morales Featherweight 22
364 349 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 21.5
364 385 Jack Marshman Middleweight 21.5
366 404 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 21
366 388 Jake Collier Heavyweight 21
368 389 Christos Giagos Lightweight 20.5
369 283 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 20
369 393 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 20
369 393 Jimmy Flick Flyweight 20
369 NR JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20
369 393 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 20
369 393 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 20
369 393 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 20
369 393 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 20
377 401 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5
378 403 Randy Costa Bantamweight 19
379 447 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 18.5
380 404 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18
380 404 David Zawada Welterweight 18
380 415 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 18
384 408 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5
384 NR Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 17.5
385 389 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 16.5
386 412 Gian Villante Heavyweight 16
387 414 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5
388 415 Carlos Condit Welterweight 14.5
388 408 Davey Grant Bantamweight 14.5
388 415 Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 14.5
391 418 Chase Hooper Featherweight 14
391 418 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14
391 418 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14
391 437 Mike Davis Lightweight 14
391 418 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14
396 422 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 13.5
397 425 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 13
397 425 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 13
397 425 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 13
397 425 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13
397 425 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13
302 431 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 12.5
403 432 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 12
404 435 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 11.5
405 432 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 10.5
405 432 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 10.5
407 NR Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 10
407 437 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 10
407 437 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10
407 437 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 10
407 437 Jason Witt Welterweight 10
407 525 John Castaneda Bantamweight 10
407 525 Lara Procopio Women’s Flyweight 10
407 437 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 10
407 437 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10
407 NR Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 10
407 437 William Knight Light Heavyweight 10
418 447 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 9.5
418 475 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 9.5
418 447 David Dvorak Flyweight 9.5
418 447 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 9.5
418 447 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 9.5
423 452 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 9
423 452 Court McGee Welterweight 9
423 452 Jordan Wright Middleweight 9
423 452 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 9
423 452 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 9
423 452 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 9
423 437 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 9
423 436 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 9
423 452 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 9
423 452 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
433 461 Deron Winn Middleweight 8.5
433 461 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 8.5
433 461 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8.5
433 461 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 8.5
437 465 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 8
438 467 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 7.5
438 467 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 7.5
438 467 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 7.5
438 467 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5
442 465 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 7
443 474 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5.5
444 475 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 5
444 475 Austin Lingo Featherweight 5
444 475 Bill Algeo Featherweight 5
444 475 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 5
444 475 Fares Ziam Lightweight 5
444 525 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 5
444 525 Gabriel Green Welterweight 5
444 475 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 5
444 525 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 5
444 251 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 5
444 475 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 5
444 475 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 5
444 525 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 5
444 475 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 5
444 475 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5
444 475 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
444 122 Ode Osbourne Featherweight 5
444 475 Parker Porter Heavyweight 5
444 475 Tafon Nchukwi Middleweight 5
444 475 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 5
444 525 Timur Valiev Featherweight 5
444 475 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 5
444 475 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 5
444 475 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
468 502 Alex da Silva Lightweight 4.5
468 502 Anthony Birchak Bantamweight 4.5
468 475 Danny Chavez Featherweight 4.5
468 502 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 4.5
468 502 Impa Kasanganay Middleweight 4.5
468 502 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 4.5
468 502 John Allan Light Heavyweight 4.5
468 475 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5
468 502 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 4.5
468 502 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5
468 475 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 4.5
468 502 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 4.5
468 475 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 4.5
468 502 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5
468 502 Wellington Turman Middleweight 4.5
483 516 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 4
483 516 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4
483 516 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4
483 516 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4
483 516 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4
488 523 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 3.5
488 516 Justin Jaynes Lightweight 3.5
488 523 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5
491 525 Aalon Cruz Lightweight 0
491 525 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0
491 525 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0
491 525 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
491 525 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0
491 525 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
491 525 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0
491 525 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0
491 108 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0
491 525 Cody Durden Flyweight 0
491 525 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
491 NR Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight 0
491 525 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0
491 NR Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0
491 NR Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0
491 525 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 0
491 525 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0
491 525 Jamey Simmons Featherweight 0
491 525 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0
491 525 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0
491 525 Jared Gooden Welterweight 0
491 NR Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 0
491 525 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0
491 385 Jerome Rivera Featherweight 0
491 NR Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 0
491 525 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0
491 321 Johnny Munoz Featherweight 0
491 525 Jordan Williams Middleweight 0
491 525 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 0
491 525 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 0
491 525 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
491 525 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
491 525 KB Bhullar Middleweight 0
491 NR Kevin Croom Featherweight 0
491 525 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0
491 525 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0
491 525 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0
491 525 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0
491 NR Manel Kape Flyweight 0
491 525 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0
491 525 Martin Day Featherweight 0
491 NR Mason Jones Lightweight 0
491 525 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 0
491 525 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
491 NR Philip Rowe Welterweight 0
491 525 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0
491 525 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0
491 525 Ray Rodriguez Bantamweight 0
491 525 Roque Martinez Heavyweight 0
491 525 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0
491 525 Sarah Alpar Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
491 NR Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 0
491 525 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
491 525 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0
491 525 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0
491 525 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0
491 525 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 0
491 525 Victor Rodriguez Bantamweight 0
491 NR Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0
491 525 Vince Cachero Bantamweight 0
491 525 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0
491 525 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweight
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 


