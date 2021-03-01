Which Baseball Players Are Worth Betting to Win the MVP Award?

There are so many ways to make money betting on sports. One of the most interesting is to place a wager on who will be the Most Valuable Player in the American League or National League before the season starts.

If you hit on this bet, you can get great odds and earn a big payoff once the season is over.

Check out https://www.casinosonline-canada.ca/ for the latest odds on baseball’s MVP candidates and almost any other sporting events you can imagine.

You can also find the best payout online casino here.

Here is a look at some worthwhile MVP candidates to bet on as we enter the 2021 season:

American League:

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Trout is always in the conversation for league MVP and he’s already won the award three times and finished second on four occasions.

The amazing thing is that Trout won’t turn 30 until August and he’s still in the prime of his career.

The Angels slugger is a career .304 hitter who already has hit more than 300 home runs in his career and stolen more than 200 bases.

If he continues to stay healthy, Trout is a future Hall of Famer. He’s excellent and consistent, a rare combination in baseball these days.

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Bregman has been a major part of the Astros success in recent years. He’ll turn 27 just before the season starts and is in the prime of his career.

The right-handed hitting infielder is already a two-time All-Star and has won a Silver Slugger Award. He can hit for average and power.

If the Astros are contenders again, expect Bregman to be among the favorites to win the AL MVP.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Judge is one of the top sluggers in the game. The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star who should be among the league leaders in home runs if he stays healthy.

Judge has hit as many as 52 home runs in a season and should be due for another big year. He has power to all fields and at 6’7” and 282 pounds, it’s easy to see why he can hit the ball so far.

When you play for a team that is a perennial contender and gets a lot of media attention and lead the team and possibly the league in home runs, you have the makings of a definite MVP candidate.

National League

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts hits for both power and average and he plays on a team that is among the favorites to win the NL pennant this season.

Last year in a 60-game season, Betts hit 16 home runs, which would put him in the mid-40s over a 162-game campaign.

Betts is a career .301 hitter and a dynamic player in every respect. He’s already won one MVP award, four Silver Sluggers and five Gold Gloves. There are few players today who can match Betts’ all-around talent.

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

If Betts doesn’t win the MVP, teammate Cody Bellinger is certainly another strong candidate to capture the award.

Bellinger will turn 26 in July and is just entering his prime. He has already won an MVP, Rookie of the Year, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger.

Expect Bellinger to hit more than 30 home runs and bat in at least 85 runs if he stays healthy. The Dodgers lineup is stacked and that will only help Bellinger because opposing pitchers can’t simply pitch around him.

The lefthanded slugger can still get better and is due for another strong season in 2021.

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Soto is only 22 and has yet to reach his prime. He hit .351 last season and finished fifth in the NL MVP voting.

In his last full season, Soto hit 34 home runs and drove in 110 runs while stealing 12 bases. He is an all-around hitter who still has the potential to get better.

If the Nationals are contenders in the tough NL East, Soto will be one of the top candidates to capture his first career MVP in 2021. If he does, it likely won’t be his last.